Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards says he is “scratching his head” over Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s decision to pursue Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

The Gunners are looking to bring in at least one new winger to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window with Arsenal boss Arteta desperate to improve the club’s attacking options.

A deal for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is taking shape, while there is strong interest in Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze and Real Madrid winger Rodrygo.

Madueke was a surprise name that entered the transfer rumour mill last week with Arsenal apparently keen to bring the England international to the Emirates Stadium.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano commented on Sunday: “Understand Arsenal are set to send opening bid for Noni Madueke after agreement with the player on personal terms.”

But ex-Man City defender Richards insists Arsenal could be making a transfer mistake as he doesn’t see how Madueke fits in at the Emirates Stadium.

Richards said on The Rest is Football podcast: “I like Zubimendi. We saw him in the Euros final, when Rodri came off.

“Very good player, tactically really good. He’s good on the ball, really good awareness in midfield.

“Gyokeres is a really good striker. I think a striker is more important than getting Madueke in first.

“Madueke… where is he going to play? He’s been playing for Chelsea on the left recently.

“I really like him as a player, but I like him on the right and he’s not going to play ahead of Bukayo Saka, is he? So, I’m scratching my head on that one.

“I agree [that they need two players in every position]. But Saka is always fit normally, until he got that really bad injury.”

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker echoed Richards’ view on Madueke with the Chelsea star not dislodging Saka from the teamsheet.

Parker told Gameshub: “If Noni Madueke goes to Arsenal, he won’t be a regular starter. Arsenal have made Bukayo Saka their superstar; he’s the first name on the team sheet and Mikel Arteta can’t drop him.

“I was surprised to hear the news that Arsenal are looking to sign Madueke. I’ve been scratching my head trying to work out where he’ll play. He wants to cut in from the right and move the ball onto his left. Saka does exactly the same; there’s almost no difference between the two.

“The only way I can see it working is if Arteta plays Madueke on the left, over Gabriel Martinelli, and wants him to go down the outside rather than cutting in onto his right foot. But again, we’re seeing another Chelsea player go to Arsenal and I don’t think there’ll be many Arsenal fans that will be too pleased about it!”

On the imminent Gyokeres signing, Parker added: “I don’t currently think Viktor Gyokeres will be the final piece of the puzzle for Arsenal in their pursuit for the Premier League title, because Arteta plays a very negative style; everything is ‘defence first’. Is a centre forward going to make a difference? Gyokeres is a strong, young player, which will increase Arsenal’s threat from set-pieces, but to win titles, you have to be brave.

“Arsenal haven’t been brave since Arsene Wenger, when they had great physicality and technique. I don’t find Arsenal easy on the eye. They don’t pass in behind or thread the ball through the lines; they overplay a bit sometimes. They always make intricate passes on the edge of the box and don’t cross the ball.

“I’m curious whether Arteta will encourage more crossing if Gyokeres does sign for the club. Either way, the manager will need to make some tweaks to the style if they’re to put up a serious title challenge.”

