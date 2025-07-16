Arsenal told they need £52m for eighth signing with ‘two phones’ after deal for ‘defensive monster’

Arsenal have been told they will need to pay €60m (£52m) for Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners have made lots of progress on transfers in the next couple of weeks with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard signing.

Promising reports out of Spain claim that Arsenal have also got Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres lined up for a medical on Friday after they came to an agreement over a fee with the Portuguese side.

Noni Madueke is also set to complete a move from Chelsea this week, while Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera is leaving Spain to join Arsenal.

Their next main target seems to be Eberechi Eze with the Crystal Palace star representing their seventh signing if they get the other deals over the line.

And then they are likely to look to sign another winger with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo heavily linked but, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera (via Sport Witness), Lookman is now a top target for the Gunners and Liverpool.

It is claimed that Lookman has arrived back at pre-season training with a ‘roaring engine and with two phones in his hand’ as he awaits numerous calls from his agent about interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, while Napoli and Barcelona are also mentioned.

31-year-old midfielder Norgaard will bring some experience to the Gunners’ midfield next season and former Arsenal player Anders Limpar insists the Denmark international “deserves to be where he is”.

Limpar told TipsBladet: “Nørgaard is a very good player. He is good for Denmark, and he was good for Brentford. He is a defensive monster who can kick with both feet.”

The former Sweden international added: “Arsenal have brought in Nørgaard for that role because he is so good defensively. He has an incredible ability to read the game, so now Arsenal have two quality players to play in front of the back line.”

Arsenal legend Paul Merson insists he is “flabbergasted” by the potential signing of Madueke with the winger “the last one I thought they’d sign”.

Merson said: “I am flabbergasted by Arsenal signing Noni Madueke. I’m shocked. If Arsenal went and bought any player from Chelsea, he’d have been the last one I thought they’d sign.”

The former Arsenal midfielder added: “If you asked me whether Arsenal should sign Eberechi Eze or Madueke, I’d have said Eze all day long.

“Now that’s a deal I can see happening, and it would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal. He’s perfect.

“Arsenal struggle when teams come to the Emirates and put everyone behind the ball. Teams want to limit the space Arsenal have to play in, and they have struggled to break teams down with those tactics.

“For me, that’s where Eze comes in. He’s got the X-factor and the ability to break a low block down.”