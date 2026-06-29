A new report has revealed the ‘truth on a release clause’ for Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes, who is wanted by Arsenal.

Guimaraes has been heavily linked with an exit from Newcastle in recent weeks, with Arsenal among his potential destinations this summer.

The talented midfielder is among the players who could be sold by Newcastle to raise funds following their failure to qualify for Europe, with Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall and Sandro Tonali also linked with exits.

Guimaraes is a long-term Arsenal target and he could finally move to the Emirates this summer because they are in the market for a new midfielder and left winger this summer.

Last week, it was widely reported that the north London side had failed with an opening proposal for Guimaraes, but they are expected to return with an improved offer in the coming days.

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Guimaraes only has two years remaining on his contract, but Newcastle are unsurprisingly keen to keep him and will demand a high fee for him this summer.

There have been suggestions that there is a £60m release clause in his current Newcastle contract, but a report from The Chronicle claims there is no ‘truth’, but Arsenal have been told that there is a ‘tipping point’ for the midfielder.

The report claims:

‘ChronicleLive understands that a price of £45m was suggested, via intermediaries, but this was swiftly dismissed as Newcastle aren’t interested in losing a key player. ‘Newcastle have made it clear they will only sell players on their terms this summer.’

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Arsenal told what to do to sign Bruno Guimaraes this summer

As mentioned, Arsenal’s initial bid to Newcastle was worth around £45m, but a report from Football Insider claims they will have to ‘significantly increase’ their ‘offer to get a deal done’.

Former Premier League chief scout Bryan King has told the outlet that Arsenal need to offer at least £55m to sign Guimaraes.

King explained: “It all depends what’s going to happen with Eddie Howe.

“There’s been a lot of talk around him, hasn’t there? Whether he’s going to be staying or they’re going to get rid of him or can he go any further with the team?

“Guimaraes is a very good player. He’s well liked up there. He’s captain of the football club. If he was going to go and if it was going to go to Arsenal, it would take more than 55 million, that is for sure.”

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