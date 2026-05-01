Arsenal have been encouraged to offload captain Martin Odegaard during this summer’s transfer window as he has been “terrible” this season.

Odegaard has been a great asset for Arsenal since joining the Premier League giants during the 2020/21 season from Real Madrid and has been their captain since 2022.

However, the 27-year-old is having a season to forget from a personal perspective, with his campaign derailed by injuries and poor form.

Pundits have regularly criticised the talented midfielder this season, with Manchester United legend Paul Scholes claiming this week that he does not play the N0.10 role correctly.

Head coach Arteta will be hoping that Odegaard steps up in Arsenal’s remaining games, but he was taken off after 57 minutes during his side’s 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night.

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Following this game, former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara has hit out at Odegaard and explained why Arsenal should be looking to replace him in this summer’s transfer window.

“Last season he wasn’t great either,” O’Hara told talkSPORT.

“He’s been terrible this season, getting dragged in the Champions League semi-final when you’re the captain is never a good look.

“I do believe that Arsenal maybe are growing away from Odegaard. Maybe they’ve got to look at a player who can come in and be that talisman.

“When Eze came on tonight, he kept getting caught in possession. He’s done a couple of good things, but is he the world star in the number 10 role for Arsenal? I’m not sure.

“But Odegaard needs to up his game. He needs to buck his ideas up because he will end up falling down a pecking order. I don’t think he can be the captain anymore.”

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“Arsenal’s next captain…”

O’Hara’s talkSPORT colleague, Jason Cundy, has explained why he thinks Declan Rice will be Arsenal’s next captain after Odegaard.

“He’s never going to catch the eye in terms of doing step-overs and pinging one in top bins, running 30 yards. He ain’t that player. What he is, defensively, he’s a monster,” Cundy said.

“When he goes forward, he carries the team. He’s brilliant in control. I think he will be England’s next captain and I think it’ll be Arsenal’s next captain.”

Regarding Odegaard, it has been reported that he could be an ‘unexpected discard’ this summer, while Fabrizio Romano has named a potential successor.

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