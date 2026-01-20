Arsenal told only one team can stop them winning CL; Arteta confirms three stars out vs Inter Milan

Pundit Danny Murphy has explained why he thinks only one team is capable of stopping Arsenal winning the Champions League this season.

Arsenal have the potential to produce something really special this season as they look increasingly to end their trophy drought by lifting at least one piece of silverware this term.

Mikel Arteta‘s side are comfortably the best side in the Premier League and currently sit seven points clear of second-placed Man City, while they are in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

The north London outfit have also had the perfect start in the Champions League as they have won their first six group phase games.

They are back in Champions League action on Tuesday night as they travel to face Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Arsenal will not be at full strength for this match as Arteta has confirmed to reporters that Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori and Max Dowman are injured.

Despite this, former Liverpool midfielder Murphy has backed Arsenal and PSG as the firm favourites to win the competition this season.

“Watching [Arsenal] play as regularly as I have, there’s no reason for them to not have the belief that they can win it. They’ve destroyed Bayern Munich, one of the other strong teams in the tournament. They’re playing better than anyone else in the Premier League,” Murphy told Boyle Sports.

“I don’t think the Spanish teams are as strong as they have been in the past. When you look at what Liverpool did to Real Madrid, even when Liverpool weren’t playing well, and what Chelsea did to Barcelona. The only one that concerns me is PSG.

“I think once they get everyone fit, similar to last season, they could have a really strong second half. When PSG are at it and playing at their best, that’s a tough challenge for anyone.

“So they would probably be the other joint favourites with Arsenal at the moment because of their experience and because they won it last year.”

Murphy has also argued that the Gunners should have “real belief” that they can win the Premier League and Champions League this season.

“But you have to reach for the stars. When you’re at a big club, you’re aiming to win it all,” Murphy added.

“I had an experience where we won a treble at Liverpool, not the ‘real’ treble, but there was still a belief in the camp that every time we went on the pitch, we could beat anybody. Whether it be Barcelona in the semi-final or whoever, we truly believed it.

“I think Arsenal have that belief now. They look like a confident group, they don’t look fearful. I know there was a bit of criticism after the Liverpool game, but they had played a lot of games, there was some fatigue, and Liverpool played well.

“Liverpool have top-class players and kept the ball really well to stop Arsenal from getting on top of them. But overall, I think they should be confident. They should have real belief that they can win both.”