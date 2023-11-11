Arsenal told raid for €60m star Arteta ‘really appreciates’ would be ‘perfect’ solution to ‘difficult’ issue

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Thomas Partey’s injury issue ‘will force Arsenal into the transfer market’ in January.

Partey was expected to leave Arsenal during the summer transfer window amid interest from the Saudi Pro League and Serie A giants Juventus but he ended up sticking around.

The Ghana international has struggled with injuries since Arsenal paid around £45m to sign him from La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid but he has been an integral player when he’s fully fit.

The defensive midfielder has been restricted to just five appearances for the Gunners across all competitions this term and Romano is of the understanding that he is “unlikely to be available” until the end of the year.

“Not an easy time at Arsenal guys, because a new examination took place for Thomas Partey – who was already not available because of an injury – and I wanted to clarify the situation regarding his recovery process,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Unfortunately, it’s negative news in this case for the most part, because the feeling is that after the new medical examination, the player is unlikely to be available until the end of the current year. This is the feeling at the moment.

“Obviously Arsenal will keep an eye on the situation but at the same time, they feel that it could become complicated if Thomas Partey wants to go to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the Ghana National Team.”

Arsenal – who are second in the 2023 Premier League net spend table – are being impacted by Financial Fair Play regulations but Partey’s ‘difficult’ issue will tempt Mikel Arteta into the transfer market.

The transfer guru reckons Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi “would be perfect” for Arsenal, but he is “very happy” with the Spanish outfit.

“They will decide in the next month what he will do, but there is obviously the chance for him to go so this is another point that has to be clarified. This is why Arsenal are, from what I’m hearing, really exploring the situation with regard to midfielders,” Romano added.

“It’s not an easy one because of Financial Fair Play and because it’s the January window, but there are some players they appreciate. Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi is a player that would be perfect and Mikel Arteta really appreciates him, but from what I’m hearing, the player is very happy at La Real and not thinking about moving at the moment.

“He has the opportunity to play in the Champions League Round of 16 with Real Sociedad and also the cost could be really important, around €60m for the release clause.”

