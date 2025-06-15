Premier League giants Arsenal have been urged to sanction another raid on rivals Manchester City to reunite Mikel Arteta with a former player.

The Gunners need to be busy during this summer’s transfer window after enduring a disappointing 2024/25 campaign, failing to win a trophy and finishing second in the Premier League.

Arsenal’s top priority is to sign a new striker, but they are also looking for reinforcements in other areas and are understood to be keen to land a winger to take some pressure off of Bukayo Saka.

Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes have been mooted as potential targets, but they have been encouraged to launch another raid on Man City to sign Phil Foden after he suffered a dramatic decline during the 2024/25 campaign.

Former Chelsea and Aston Villa striker Tony Cascarino suspects Foden could be available for a transfer after his poor season and he’s “way more likely” to join Arsenal than Jack Grealish.

“No, I think Foden’s way more likely,” Cascarino said on talkSPORT when asked whether Arsenal could sign Grealish this summer.

“Obviously Arteta worked at Man City with Phil Foden and for whatever reason, I’m sure we’ll find out down the line, Phil Foden just hasn’t been the player we know him to be this season.

“From where he was the Football Writers’ Player of the Year the season before, his performances this year have just not justified that.

“But all what’s happening at City and all the spending that’s gone on, I wouldn’t be surprised if Foden is allowed to go somewhere.

“Whether City let him go Arsenal, I don’t know, but they let Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko go there.

“If Arsenal could get him, I think Arteta would really consider that, yeah.”

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour agrees that they should not be making a move for Grealish, with two factors behind his stance on the England international.

“Jack is getting to that age where he just needs to play regularly, so he should be looking to go to a place where he thinks he can start every single week,” Parlour said.

“Whether that could be Arsenal is up in the air because [Gabriel] Martinelli came back into form towards the end of the season.

“Arsenal, I’m sure would be interested if the deal was right for the club but there’s quite a lot of good wingers out there and maybe Mikel should be looking for someone a bit younger and a bit more dynamic.

“I’m sure there are lots and lots of clubs who would be interested but he has to be flexible.”