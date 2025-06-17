Arsenal have been told to sign a Premier League striker “not even linked” with a move to the Emirates after club chiefs “bottled it in January”.

The Gunners are known to be in the market for a new striker as they are lacking in this area of the pitch.

During the 2024/25, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus were their only recognised forwards and Arsenal were left without a natural No.9 once these two players suffered season-ending injuries.

This contributed to a disappointing season for Mikel Arteta‘s side, who finished second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season and failed to win a trophy.

Mikel Merino did an admirable job as a stand-in striker during the run-in, but Arsenal need a top-tier upgrade on their current options.

Arsenal need a statement summer transfer window but they are yet to make a signing, while champions Liverpool have moved quickly to bolster their squad.

This has alarmed former Premier League striker Troy Deeney, who thinks Arsenal are “dragging their feet”.

“It just seems that Arsenal are dragging their feet a little bit in terms of getting the striker,” Deeney told talkSPORT.

“It’s been a talking point since they basically bottled it in January with going to get that last little bit, get it over the line.

“They obviously went up from with Mikel Merino, they had Kai Havertz, it just felt like this was a season that Arsenal needed to get a striker in and it feels like they’re still dragging their feet.

“There’s not an abundance of strikers out there.

“They’re linked with the likes of Sesko, Gyokeres, [Victor] Osimhen, [Ollie] Watkins… they haven’t got any of them through the door.”

He added: “When you look at Liverpool, they’re going, ‘Bang! Let’s get the business done now’, they’ve got [Jeremie] Frimpong in, [Florian] Wirtz looks like it’s going to be done by the end of the week, [Milos] Kerkez and then they’re going to look at a striker as well.

“They’re looking like they’re getting all their deals done. Even Manchester United have managed to get [Matheus] Cunha over the line, there’s talk about [Bryan] Mbeumo.

“It feels to me like Arsenal are dragging their feet a little bit in this part of the season which everyone knows they need to get sorted.”

Deeney has also explained why he thinks the north London outfit should sign “not even linked” Yoana Wissa after he scored 19 Premier League goals for Brentford in 2024/25.

“Do you know one player who isn’t linked? I was just thinking about this… who out there could they get done?” Deeney continued.

“Let’s say Arsenal don’t want to spend more £60-65m… what about Wissa from Brentford? He’s not even been linked.

“I think he fits Mikel Arteta going across that front three, he can go anywhere.

“It just feels a little bit like they don’t want to get the striker, that’s my initial feeling.”