Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has been told who he should sign to replace Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in ‘perfect’ transfers.

The Gunners could enjoy a brilliant end to this season, with Arteta‘s side battling for the Premier League and Champions League.

However, Arsenal have appeared fragile over the past month, with the north London side crawling over the line while lacking attacking intent.

Most of Arsenal’s forwards have underperformed this season, and left wing is one position to strengthen in this summer’s transfer window.

There are upgrades for Martinelli and Trossard, who are valued by transfermarkt at £56m combined, available in the market, and it will likely be a priority for Arsenal to sign a top-level winger this summer.

Ex-Arsenal player Jeremie Aliadiere reckons his former club should pursue Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nico Williams as ‘perfect transfers’, though these are admittedly unrealistic targets.

“Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nico Williams would be great additions to the Arsenal team,” Aliadiere told AceOdds.com.

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“Knowing a little bit about the financial situation and Financial Fair Play, to bring that type of player in you would probably have to sell and there have been a lot of rumours about Trossard and Martinelli, who could be sold to generate money.”

“It might be time for them to move on…”

Aliadiere has explained why he thinks it “might be time” for Martinelli and Trossard to move elsewhere, with Kvaratskhelia in particular named as a necessary upgrade.

“I just feel in football, at some point when you’ve been at a certain club for so many years that it could be time for new challenges. I’m not saying it’s because they’re not good enough or they have no quality,” Aliadiere added.

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“It’s because this is football and you need fresh legs and people that come in with a different mentality and hunger to play and to go and win trophies.

“It might be better to go to a new club, get a new challenge and Arsenal, maybe have a few players that have been with Mikel for four or five years and haven’t won any trophies.

“It might be time for them to move on and bring in players with that extra desire to push on.

“Like I said, it’s not about them not being good enough. It’s the experience of winning and Kvaratskhelia is a winner. He’s winning trophies left, right and centre. He knows how to win. He won the Champions League last year and could be a great signing for the club but I’m sure players will need to be sold first.”

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