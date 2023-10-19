Arsenal told to sell attacker if Arteta’s ‘preferred’ £70m Prem target completes Gunners transfer

It has been claimed that Arsenal will have to offload one or two squad players if Wolves attacker Pedro Neto signs for the Premier League giants in January.

Neto has consistently been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent years but his progress has been halted by injuries over the last couple of seasons.

The 23-year-old is among the players who have created the most chances in the Premier League this season as he has been back to his best at the start of this new campaign.

The Spaniard has registered five assists in eight Premier League games this season and he is back on Arsenal’s radar ahead of the winter transfer window.

Arsenal are currently level with Tottenham at the top of the Premier League and they are expected to strengthen their squad in January.

The Gunners are also being linked with Brentford’s Ivan Toney but it was claimed by Football Transfers earlier this week that Mikel Arteta would ‘prefer’ to sign Neto over the England international in January.

The same report indicated that he is valued at £70m by Wolves ahead of January and journalist James Denge thinks Arsenal will have to offload Reiss Nelson if the Londoners snatch Neto from their rivals.

“I think if Neto comes in in January or if he comes in the summer, to me, I would look at that and say that’s it for Reiss Nelson at Arsenal, if he wants to move,” Benge said via Charles Watts’ YouTube channel.

“But this is what you have to do, isn’t it, if you aspire to be a title-winning team. You have to make those upgrades, you have to say to Reiss Nelson: ‘thanks for your service, but you might want to look for a different club because we’re looking to get a better player in this position’.

“So yeah, they would be too stacked, they would have to move someone on.”

Ex-Arsenal attacker Kevin Campbell reckons Neto “could be the perfect foil” for Gunners standout Bukayo Saka.

“For the money you pay for (Victor) Osimhen you could probably get (Ivan) Toney and Neto for that,” Campbell said via the Highbury Squad podcast.

“He’s young enough, but he’s not going to have to play every game. Sometimes, when Neto plays too many games, that’s when the fatigue kicks in.

“When you play for real possession-based sides like us, he’ll get time to rest up. He (Neto) can switch with Saka. One minute he is on the bench and the next minute he is starting the next game. I think he could be the perfect foil for Saka.”

