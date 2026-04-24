William Gallas has urged Arsenal to get rid of two players to help Viktor Gyokeres in his goalscoring exploits.

Gyokeres has scored 18 goals in 47 appearances following his £55m summer move from Sporting.

The Sweden international has frequently been criticised over his lack of impact for the Gunners this term.

Gallas – who played 142 games for Arsenal in the late noughties – claims his former side could perhaps do with signing “a world class striker” this summer, but also suggested a change of style could benefit Gyokeres and the team as a whole.

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The Frenchman picked out two players Arsenal should get rid of to aid them in that change of style.

“Who would I sign for Arsenal? To be honest, I think they’ve got a good squad and they can do the same performance for next season,” Gallas told BoyleSports.

“Even up front they’ve got the wingers but the only thing is maybe they still need one world class striker or to change the style of the team.

“When Arsenal play on the counter-attack, I think sometimes the midfielders have to look for Viktor Gyokeres to give him the ball at the first opportunity.

“Gyokeres always asks for the ball in front, in the space, but he doesn’t get the ball, because the midfielder wants to keep the ball. That is the style of Arsenal.

“Gyokeres has scored goals but he hasn’t scored enough goals so he has to reach a minimum 20 goals next season and it will be difficult for him if Arsenal are going to play the same way because he doesn’t really dominate the league physically like he did in Portugal.

“Maybe you need a left winger because I don’t know what has happened to Gabriel Martinelli, he’s just not what he was, and Leandro Trossard is a good squad player but you need something else.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia or Bradley Barcola?

Arsenal have been linked with a number of left wingers ahead of the summer transfer window as reports suggest sporting director Andrea Berta will be looking to recruit a player in that position.

Paris Saint-Germain pair Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola are among the options being considered, and Gallas has made his pick.

“Would I prefer Khvicha Kvaratskhelia or Bradley Barcola for Arsenal? Barcola,” Gallas added.

“When you’ve got a striker like Gyokeres, you need players to give him the ball to score the goals, and that’s why maybe some of Arsenal’s style has to change, or Arsenal need to change their striker.”