Arsenal have been encouraged to move past Leandro Trossard and sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon as his replacement this summer.

The Gunners could pull off a special end to this season, with Mikel Arteta‘s side facing PSG in the Champions League final this weekend after winning the Premier League.

Despite this, Arsenal are still expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer, though they may have to sell several valuable assets to balance the books after spending around £250m on arrivals ahead of this season.

There is little room for improvement with Arsenal’s starting XI, but they could sign an upgrade on Trossard and/or Gabriel Martinelli this summer.

Trossard has outshone Martinelli this season, but there are better left-wingers available and ex-England international Chris Waddle thinks he should be moved on.

“I think they need to be looking at another winger on the left-hand side because Leandro Trossard isn’t really a winger,” Waddle told Boyle Sports.

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“He’s been converted into one. Trossard has done well. I’m not saying he hasn’t. He’s a dangerous player but I don’t think he’s a good enough winger.”

“Someone like Anthony Gordon would be a good acquisition…”

Regarding potential replacements, Waddle has picked out Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon, who is being linked with a £75m move to Bayern Munich, and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen as suitable options.

“Somebody like Anthony Gordon would be a good acquisition or maybe even Jarrod Bowen,” Waddle added.

“He would be a player who could play in this Arsenal team. I know he likes to play down the right and that’s where Bukayo Saka is but he could do a job down the left and he’d get you goals and work hard for the team.”

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And former Arsenal forward Jeremie Aliadiere also thinks the Gunners should move past Trossard, but he would like them to be more ambitious when trying to sign a replacement.

“Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nico Williams would be great additions to the Arsenal team,” Aliadiere told AceOdds.com.

“Knowing a little bit about the financial situation and Financial Fair Play, to bring that type of player in you would probably have to sell and there have been a lot of rumours about Trossard and Martinelli, who could be sold to generate money.”

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Despite this, Trossard, who only has a year remaining on his contract, has indicated that he would like to see out his current deal at Arsenal.

“I still have one year on my contract, and hopefully, first we win the Champions League,” Trossard said last week.

“Then I think next season can be another very nice season.”