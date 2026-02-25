Arsenal have been encouraged to fend off competition from FC Barcelona to sign former Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez this summer.

At this stage, it would be difficult for Arsenal to improve their best XI because they have a stacked squad with quality options in every department, but head coach Mikel Arteta could shuffle the pack this summer’s transfer window.

Last year, the Gunners bought Viktor Gyokeres as a supposed fix to their striker department, though it remains to be seen whether he will live up to expectations at the Emirates following a mixed debut season.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are currently behind Gyokeres in the pecking order, and one of these forwards could be replaced by Alvarez in the summer.

Former Man City star Alvarez has taken his game to a new level following his move to Atletico Madrid and could join Arsenal or Barcelona in the summer.

READ: Arsenal and Everton ‘should be embarrassed’ by Royal Rumble nonsense

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has encouraged his former side to make a move for Alvarez, while Jesus “might leave”.

“I think Jesus might leave at the end of the season, he is at that age where he wants to be playing week in, week out,” Parlour told Metro via BetMGM.

“We could lose him. We had four strikers when I played. That’s what I don’t understand. (Regardless of Jesus leaving), bring in another one anyway. That can give the other options a lift because they see the standard being set.

“For me, Alvarez would be a great addition to the squad. There will always be people coming and going in the summer because it’s a big squad and they can’t keep everyone happy. But Alvarez would be a fantastic option to have with his pace and what we saw at Man City.

“It was always going to be difficult for him playing with Erling Haaland there but when he did start and when he did play, he was always lively.

“He’s a young man too, so if he’s available it’s a yes for me. We know how Arteta likes to work with young players to make them better so I think it would be a great addition, definitely.”

READ MORE: Arsenal win Premier League but remain bottlers, Spurs relegated, Pereira sack – 10 predictions for the run-in

Parlour has also been encouraged by Gyokeres scoring a brace in Sunday’s 4-1 win against Spurs, praising Arteta for sticking with the summer signing.

“That was the best game I have seen him have in an Arsenal shirt,” Parlour said of Gyokeres after his brace against Spurs.

“Not just his goals but his all-round play. He was in the right areas a lot more; sometimes he hasn’t made the runs that strikers do. Maybe that was confidence or still getting to know the players around him and when the ball is going into the box. But I think he played on people’s shoulder a lot better.

“He was excellent at the weekend but it is no use doing that one game in five, you have to do it on a regular basis. That’s probably the weakest area Arsenal have got. The full-backs are strong, the centre-halves are strong, midfield is strong, there are options in wide areas.

“But if Gyokeres can start really playing like that week in, week out, and contribute like that, I think Arsenal will have a better chance of winning the league.”

READ NEXT: Premier League player power rankings: Arsenal star top as Haaland and Fernandes push