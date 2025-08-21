Joe Cole has told Arsenal they should have bought Victor Osimhen after Viktor Gyokeres has a debut to forget against Manchester United.

The Swedish striker went 60 minutes without a shot on target before getting the hook and now former Chelsea and Liverpool winger Cole has said Mikel Arteta and the board should have gone after Osimhen.

The Nigerian spent a season on loan at Galatasaray before joining permanently this season, scoring 37 goals in 41 games as the Istanbul side won the league.

Cole believes Osimhen’s goalscoring in different divisions would have made him a smart signing.

“I think this might be Arteta’s best chance that he’s had,” he told Hayters TV when talking of title candidates. “He’s got a centre-forward in, but there’s still a question mark there.

“It’s not like you’re bringing in a player like… if Arsenal would’ve gone and signed Osimhen, who I’ve seen do it in Italy and in Turkey…

“This kid [Gyokeres], there is still a question mark. I think he’s going to be alright, I think he’ll score goals, but I just think Liverpool are the best side at the moment.

“The best chance the other teams have is if Liverpool have a slow start because there’s a lot of change, but by the end of the season I expect them to be motoring.”

Understandably, Arteta did not criticise his new signing’s slow start, instead suggesting it was a team problem.

“Well he did a lot of things very good.

“You can tell especially in our high press and rhythm that we demand, that especially in the first half we were giving a bit too much time. It is something that we have to work on him, especially there.

“Then in the final action situation, he did not have that many chances to do that, because in the previous action, we had to play that last ball and the line was standing still with 40 metres to play.

“We did not manage to put the ball through to exploit his quality. But overall, coming away to Man United, winning your first game with Arsenal, is a good start.”

Arsenal’s other attacking signing this summer was Noni Madueke, a player that does not have an obvious spot in the starting lineup with Bukayo Saka ahead of him for the right wing berth.

Cole though believes he is “a very, very good player” and one that will be a “great signing” for Arsenal.

“I think Noni is a very, very good player,” Cole said.

“I think Mikel Arteta would have watched him and he played games for Chelsea on the left at the time last year and he really did well because he’s powerful and can get on the outside.

“Now, Martinelli missed games through injury, Trossard obviously scores goals but you never felt that he was going to kick on and he was impacting games.

“I think Madueke is a great signing for Arsenal. It improves their squad and I think you’ll see him play a lot on the left. He can play both flanks.”

