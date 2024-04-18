Arsenal told signing Chelsea star who Arteta ‘likes’ would ‘help’ Gunners ‘win the title next year’

Arsenal have been encouraged to sign Ukraine international Mykhaylo Mudryk from rivals Chelsea as he’d boost their Premier League title chances.

The Gunners were leading the race to sign Mudryk during the 2023 January transfer window but Chelsea pulled off a hijack to secure the winger’s services. They paid an initial fee of around £61m to sign him from Shakhtar Donetsk.

“Mudryk could be a good fit…”

Instead, Arsenal signed Leandro Trossard from Premier League rivals Brighton for a much lower fee and the Belgium international has proven to be a better signing than Mudryk.

Mudryk only has four goals in his 40 Premier League appearances for Chelsea and he was linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in January amid interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Speaking last year, former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit suggested Mudryk may regret joining the Blues over the Gunners.

“It is still a big gamble for the future,” Petit told Betway.

“At first he wanted to go to Arsenal, but ended up at Chelsea, so my question is: ‘Is he happy about that?’ I’m not sure.”

William Gallas has now argued that Mudryk could “help” Arsenal “in the title next year” if he joins them in the summer.

“I know that Emmanuel Petit spoke about Mudryk potentially joining Arsenal, as Arteta likes him,” Gallas said in an interview (via FourFourTwo).

READ MORE: Mailbox… Arsenal perspective comes but they now need about six new players including some ‘magic’



“Mudryk could be a good fit, with his speed and quality and that’s why Arteta likes him.

“Before he signed for Chelsea, Arsenal nearly signed him but he changed his mind and you cannot forget that.

“I said before that Arsenal will win the title next year, not this year, and if they sign Mudryk that could help them.”

“It’s important to remember…”

Regarding Mudryk and Chelsea, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that he is “fully focused” on matters at his current club.

“There have been some reports circulating that stated Mykhailo Mudryk was really disappointed not to get a move to Arsenal just over a year ago, but I think it’s important to remember that he was never forced to sign anything, so he accepted that as Chelsea were happy to have him, and also were the only ones to agree on fee with Shakhtar Donetsk,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Of course, Mudryk wanted the Arsenal move, it was already public how much he wanted that move at the time, but now he is fully focused on Chelsea and I’m not aware of any plans for the summer either.”

READ MORE: Mediawatch… Declan Rice claims the ‘fronting-up’ trophy for Arsenal as ‘axis of power’ shifts

