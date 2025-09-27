One Arsenal summer signing has been told that he is ‘not doing enough’, while head coach Mikel Arteta has been advised to perform a U-turn.

The Gunners were really active in this summer’s transfer window, investing around £250m on signings to provide Arteta with a stacked squad.

Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera were among their most notable signings, with each making varying levels of impact at the start of this campaign.

Eze has been used in various positions in recent matches as he’s yet to find a home in Arsenal’s starting XI, with Emmanuel Petit claiming that he is ‘not doing enough’ as the Gunners are a different animal to Crystal Palace.

“I wish him the best. But at the moment, it’s not enough. I’m not going to point the finger at him because I know how difficult it is when you change clubs,” Petit told OLBG.

“With all the respect I have for Crystal Palace, it’s not Arsenal. The targets are not the same. And the competition to earn your place as well on the first level is not the same at all.

“He was on the bench against Man City, he came out in the second half and he was playing not in his typical position. So he has to understand that sometimes he will be in a rotation and he will play different positions.

“But I think step by step he will find a way to get in sync with his team-mates in terms of movement because Crystal Palace were not playing the same way as Arsenal.

“So I think this is something that he has to learn from the training sessions, it’s only been a couple of weeks that he’s been with his team-mates. It takes some time.

“But because he’s intelligent and because he’s talented, I’m pretty sure he’s going to be hit.”

Petit has also pleaded with Arteta to change Arsenal’s playing style as they need to “go back to where they were two or three years ago”.

“You have to play more direct, especially when you have strikers that are always making runs behind defenders. Against Man City that was not really the case because there is not much space behind the defenders,” Petit added.

“We scored on the transition and we thought that Martinelli was offside, he was not. I think the pressure the players have received from the start of the season with the new signings, I think that’s something that could work mentally for Martinelli.

“He scored in the Champions League, he scored against City. I hope that he can bring something different to the way Arsenal are playing.

“Playing more directly, going back to where they were two or three years ago when they were able to bring waves on the defence with great movements.

“The opponent didn’t know what was going on. It was very difficult to defend because there were so many players running around the ball all the time between the lines behind the defenders. This is the Arsenal I know

“This is how I want to see them play and just take the game by the scruff of the neck, the opponent by the scruff of the neck from the first minute of the game until the end.”