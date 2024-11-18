Arsenal told they ‘need’ Fulham star ‘more than overrated Saka’ and Martinelli

Arsenal “need” Fulham attacker Emile Smith Rowe “more than” Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, according to former Manchester United defender Paul Parker.

The Gunners are without a win in four Premier League matches with Mikel Arteta’s side dropping down to fourth in the standings.

Crucially, their poor form has seen them cut nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool with Arteta’s winning only five of their first 11 Premier League matches.

There are six Premier League teams who have scored more goals than Arsenal this season and Martinelli and Saka are coming under pressure to provide more contributions.

Arsenal sold Smith Rowe to Fulham in the summer transfer window and Parker, who played for the Cottagers, thinks the Gunners “need” Smith Rowe more than they need Saka and Martinelli.

Parker told bettingexpert.com: “I think players like him (Emile Smith-Rowe) are what Arsenal need more than Martinelli and Saka.

“Saka is a bit overrated and he always seems injured, especially if Arsenal is behind in a match.

“Him and Ødegaard together would have been a great duo, but again, I think it was the right decision for him to leave, and also for Arsenal at the time, even though things might have changed now.”

Parker added: “He is a brilliant player, but I don’t think Arsenal are regretting that they sold him. It’s always easy to say that they should have kept him because of the injuries, but he wanted more game time and he couldn’t get that at Arsenal.

“But I think he is better than Martinelli, even though they are not similar players. He is just so good and the way he runs with the ball and the way the ball never leaves the grass. He is a wonderful player with a great future.”

And former Tottenham and Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton reckons Arsenal are probably out of the title race after their recent terrible form.

Hutton told BestBettingSites.co.uk: “I did the Liverpool game against Aston Villa, and they were very good. I just feel the way the league is at this moment in time, if you start losing too many points, you’re out of it. Liverpool are five points in front and then you’ve got Arsenal nine behind that. That’s a lot of points to reduce.

“That’s a lot in this day and age when you think of previous seasons, teams hardly lost a game. To pull that back is going to be very difficult for Arsenal. You can never write off City. That being said, at this moment in time, it would be between Liverpool and City. But things can quite easily change in football.

“I think Chelsea have done really well. I think it’s probably too soon for them to really be talking about competing for the title over the full length of season, but they’re coming up quickly and they’ve done really well so far.

“I said Arsenal at the start of the season with City, but it’s strange how it’s quickly changed. So, I’m looking at Liverpool and Man City now as the main two contenders for the title.”