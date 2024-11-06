Arsenal told to consider Man Utd transfer hijack for ‘better version of Erling Haaland’

Arsenal have been told to beat Man Utd to the signing of Viktor Gyokeres after the Sporting Lisbon striker is called a “better version of Erling Haaland”.

Gyokeres scored a hat-trick as Sporting beat Man City 4-1 in a humbling defeat for the Premier League champions in Portugal on Tuesday night.

New Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim masterminded the victory over Man City with the Portuguese coach not joining the Red Devils until November 11.

And there have already been links that Amorim could take a number of his Sporting players with him to Old Trafford, including Gyokeres.

The Sweden international has attracted a lot of interest from various Premier League clubs after scoring 43 goals in 50 matches in all competitions last term.

And Gyokeres’ hat-trick against Man City on Tuesday night took his tally for the season to 23 in just 17 matches in all competitions.

Former Tottenham star Rafael van der Vaart heaped praise on Gyokeres after the match and described him as a “better version of Erling Haaland”.

And former Arsenal striker Alan Smith reckons the Gunners should compete against Man Utd and any other club who attempts to buy Gyokereres in January or the summer.

Smith told Instant Casino: “I think having a more orthodox centre-forward than Kai Havertz would add to the Arsenal squad. I’m sure Arsenal looked at trying to sign one in the summer, but there aren’t many about, and if they are about then they’re going to cost a lot of money. A centre-forward of quality in January would be brilliant for the club if they want to challenge for the title.

“Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting is hot property, isn’t he? Ruben Amorim might have eyes on him for Manchester United, but he’s young, he’s of that profile that Arsenal need and he’s been knocking in goals for fun so far this season. At the moment, you’d say he’s the one making all the waves, so I’d like to see Arsenal make a move for him.

“Havertz has had a really good season so far – he’s picked up goals and led the line well – but having that more forthright presence through the middle would certainly be a great option for Mikel Arteta to have. It clearly wasn’t to be for Arsenal in the summer regards signing a striker so let’s see what they can do in January.”

It was announced earlier this week that Edu will be leaving his director of football position at Arsenal but Smith doesn’t think it will derail the club.

Smith added: “I don’t think Edu leaving as sporting director will interfere with the results on the pitch for Arsenal. The dressing room won’t be overly concerned, I’m sure the wheels are already in motion preparing for both the January transfer window and the one in the summer.

“They’ve got to get the right person in who’s of a certain quality, though. Arteta is so single-minded so I think he’ll only be focusing on the team and how they can improve throughout the season. It won’t affect them on the pitch.”

