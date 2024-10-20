Arsenal told to get it together as stupid red cards will cost them Premier League title

Alan Shearer believes Mikel Arteta has to get his Arsenal side to improve their disciplinary record if they are to make a serious charge on the title this season.

William Saliba was shown a straight red card for a cynical last-man foul on Evanilson midway through the first half of their trip to Bournemouth on Saturday as the pair raced to reach an overhit backward pass by Leandro Trossard.

VAR recommended referee Rob Jones should go and have another look at the pitchside screen after initially only showing a yellow.

Bournemouth went on to win the game 2-0, marking the third time this season that Arsenal have dropped points in games after being reduced to ten men.

Arsenal were 1-0 up against Brighton when Declan Rice was sent off in August before going on to draw 1-1, and held a 2-1 lead away to Manchester City last month when Trossard was dismissed. City snatched an equaliser in the final moments of the game.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Shearer said: “First and foremost we’ve got to say how brilliant Bournemouth were. They were absolutely superb in everything that they did.

“But it was definitely the right decision – they got there in the end. It was a poor mistake from Trossard, who just doesn’t quite get the backpass right. Obviously he can’t be offside, Evanilson, and he’s one-on-one with Saliba. There’s no need to foul him because there’s still a long way to go and so much to do.

“There’s no way [Ben] White is getting back [to cover] and when you see it from another angle behind the goal, you can just see the goalkeeper start to backpedal when he realises he’s not going to get anywhere near the ball.

“The ref gave a yellow card and was told to go to the screen, and that’s where VAR worked really really well. So it’s definitely the correct decision and Bournemouth punished them for that.

“There’s no doubt about it, is there – it’s a clear red card.”

Shay Given added: “It’s the correct decision. I don’t understand why Rob Jones gave him a yellow to start with, but at the end of the day they made the right decision and he’s got to go off.”

Shearer went on: “It has to change. Quite clearly they’re not going to get enough points if it doesn’t change. They’ve had two draws and a defeat [against Bournemouth], so they can’t continue for that to happen.”

