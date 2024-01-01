Arsenal urged to complete ‘simple’ £100m deal as club legend advises Gunners man to reject Chelsea

Ivan Toney is the man to fire Arsenal to Premier League glory, according to Paul Merson.

Paul Merson says Arsenal must sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in January and insists his former side are not out of the Premier League title race.

Toney is believed to be top of the Gunners’ shortlist as Mikel Arteta looks to take his attack to the next level.

Gabriel Jesus has impressed since joining from Manchester City last summer, offering a lot to the team with his pressing and ability on the ball, but his finishing has left a lot to be desired.

Many believe Arsenal will not win the league with the Brazilian leading the line and recent defeats against West Ham and Fulham have shown that probably is the case.

Jesus’ back-up, Eddie Nketiah, has also failed to prove himself as the ruthless striker Arteta craves, which has sent the Toney rumours into overdrive over the last week.

The Brentford hitman has not played for eight months after being suspended for breaching the Football Association’s gambling rules so could be a little rusty when he returns to the pitch this month.

MAILBOX: Ten Hag out? He isn’t good at anything! And why Ivan Toney is not the man to fire Arsenal to the title

The 27-year-old is reportedly very keen to make the move to the Emirates but his current employers are expected to demand around £100million if Arsenal come calling in the winter transfer window.

Despite the Bees’ huge asking price and the Gunners’ supposed restricted January budget, club hero Merson thinks Arteta has to bring in Toney and insists Arsenal’s bid to become Premier League champions is “not over yet”.

“Arsenal have to go and get Toney, simple!” Merson wrote on X. “It’s not over yet.”

One player who could leave Arsenal this month is Aaron Ramsdale, who has lost his place in goal to summer signing David Raya.

Ramsdale is too good to sit on the bench and with Euro 2024 just around the corner, the England goalkeeper might push for an exit in January.

He has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea but Arsenal legend David Seaman has urged Ramsdale to stay and fight for his place, saying the 25-year-old should wait until the end of the campaign.

Seaman told talkSPORT: “No, I don’t want him to leave the club at all.

“Raya has come in, and now we’re seeing you know why he’s in there because, with his feet, he’s brilliant.

“It’s still 50-50 for me and I’m happy that we’ve got two really good quality goalkeepers at the club. But the main factor that you’ve got to do is make sure that whoever’s not in is happy. Ramsdale’s also got England to look after as well.

“He’s England’s No 2, he’s pushing for the Euros, so he needs to play. But, for me, he doesn’t leave in January. Come the end of the season, let’s see what happens.

“I want Aaron with us. I am very happy to have two very, very good goalkeepers and Aaron is staying with us… He’s willing to play. Like any player, he wants to play for Arsenal.”

READ MORE: Aaron Ramsdale’s honesty – and his dad’s – is a bigger problem than his concentration…