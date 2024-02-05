Arsenal: Romano reveals announcement is ‘imminent’ after ‘important’ star ‘agrees new contract’

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has agreed a new contract at the club with an announcement ‘imminent’, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Japanese international joined the Premier League giants from Serie A outfit Bologna for around £15million on deadline day in the summer of 2021.

He has been incredibly consistent for the Gunners but his time in England has been greatly hindered by injuries.

Tomiyasu most notably suffered a serious knee injury in a Europa League match against Sporting last March, ruling him out for the rest of the season as Arsenal fell short in the Premier League title race.

This term, a calf problem ruled him out for a few weeks in December and by the time he returned to full fitness, he was off to represent Japan at the Asian Cup.

Japan were knocked out of the competition by Iran last week but the 25-year-old was not available for Sunday’s league win over Liverpool.

However, his nation’s exit means Tomiyasu has been able to reach a full agreement with Arsenal over a new contract.

Bayern Munich reportedly tried to sign the former Bologna full-back last summer but Arsenal had no plans to sell him and were planning to reward his fine form with a contract extension.

READ MORE: Arsenal – Liverpool combined XI features Jesus, Saliba over Nunez, Konate

According to transfer expert Romano, ‘everything is ready’ and the announcement of Tomiyasu’s new deal is ‘imminent’.

Romano says Tomiyasu has agreed to the terms put on the table by Arsenal after interest from Italian sides ‘in the last months’, with the Gunners telling interested clubs there was ‘no chance’ he would be allowed to leave.

The Italian journalist wrote in his CaughtOffside column: ‘I have more big news for Arsenal, and that’s that Takehiro Tomiyasu has now agreed to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

‘The agreement is now in place, everything is ready, and an announcement is imminent.

‘It’s just time to complete the paperwork, but Tomiyasu is going to be the next important player to sign a new deal at Arsenal, following on from others like Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba in recent months.

‘There was interest from clubs in Italy and elsewhere in the last months, but there was no chance for Tomiyasu to leave – Arsenal wanted to continue with him, and soon it’ll be time for this new deal to be made official. Here we go!’

READ NEXT: 16 Conclusions on Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool