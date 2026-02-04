Romano reveals Tonali to Arsenal update as Newcastle star ‘harbours doubt’ about project

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Arsenal ‘remain interested’ in Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali ahead of the summer.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg caused a stir on deadline day when he claimed Arsenal had made an approach to sign the Italy international from the Magpies.

Another journalist Ben Jacobs then took to X to write: ‘Understand Arsenal haven’t made contact for Sandro Tonali and Newcastle’s position is the midfielder is not for sale.’

Before David Ornstein of The Athletic insisted that Tonali had been ‘offered to Arsenal’ by the Newcastle star’s agent with ‘no contact’ made with the Geordies over a potential transfer.

But Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, claimed that he hadn’t spoken to Arsenal about a potential move and insisted that the Newcastle star’s future is something to talk about more in March.

Riso told Sky Sport in Italy: “Newcastle won’t let Sandro leave in January. We haven’t spoken to Arsenal about this opportunity. Juventus? This isn’t the time to talk about it.”

The agent added: “It’s not even being discussed now. We will see around March about Sandro’s valuation but only if Newcastle decide to open doors. He’s completely focused on Newcastle’s season now, it’s a nonsense topic.”

And now Romano has revealed that Arsenal are still interested in signing the 25-year-old and that he expects Tonali and Newcastle to hold talks over his future between February and April.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There has been a lot of confusion around Sandro Tonali, but his agent, Giuseppe Rizzo, was very clear in the last 24 hours that the player was not offered to Arsenal.

“It would have been completely unrealistic to try to sign a player of Tonali’s level in the final 24 hours of the market, especially considering how long similar deals normally take.

“For the summer, however, Tonali is a name to watch. Arsenal remain interested, and there is also strong interest from Juventus and other top clubs in England.

“The next key step will be discussions with Newcastle United between February and April, because any decision will depend on the club’s position and future plans.”

The Daily Mail have suggested that Tonali is not entirely convinced by Newcastle’s ambitions going forward after a difficult summer transfer window.

The newspaper wrote: ‘Tonali has sporting ambition and is not alone in harbouring some doubt over the speed, direction and delivery of the project he signed up to at Newcastle

In an honest response, Tonali revealed his future intentions in November, he said: “This is a tough question because in football you need to think year on year. I don’t want to say, ‘I want to stay here 10 years’, and in two, three, four, five years I will go. I want to think, just for me, year on year.

“Last summer was tough for us, for Alex (Isak), but this is football. If you have an option for your life, for another team, you need to think about everything. But now I’m happy here. I don’t think anything about another team.”

