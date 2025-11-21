Arsenal vs Tottenham: Five predictions ahead of the North London Derby from Wright et al.

Arsenal and Tottenham face off in the first North London Derby of the season on Sunday afternoon with Gunners still favourites despite some bad injury news.

The Gunners are top of the Premier League and eight points clear of arch-rivals Spurs, who occupy fifth place in the table, but Mikel Arteta’s side will be missing Gabriel Magalhaes after the centre-back picked up an injury on international duty,

Despite Arsenal being clear at the top of the Premier League table, Tottenham are the best team away from home in the league with 2.6 points per game so far this term.

Form, as they say, goes out the window in derby matches and here are some of the best North London Derby predictions from over the past few days…

Aaron Ramsey

“I can’t see anything other than an Arsenal win at the moment,” he said. “The way they’re playing, I’m really looking forward to it.”

Harry Redknapp

“A fascinating one. Arsenal drew at Sunderland but these things happen, and they were going to drop points at some point. I know they have got some tricky games coming up and they picked up an injury or two during the international break, but I am not overly concerned. This squad should be big enough to make things work.

“Spurs drew against United but I cannot say I was overly impressed. I think Spurs are superb defensively, they have got some top players back there, as good as anyone in the league. Going forward though, they just seem to lack some ideas and a bit of creativity.

“Spurs suit these types of game, we saw them go to the Etihad and win earlier in the season. They will frustrate Arsenal, but I still have to lean towards Arsenal. Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham.”

Ian Wright

When asked if he was concerned by Gabriel’s absence, Wright said: “Mosquera’s coming in so it’s alright.

“I’m not giving Spurs anything. We need a set piece this week we’ll save it for next week. I’m going 2-0.”

On mounting title pressure from Manchester City, Wright added: “It’s not that I’m worried but this is what the league is about now.

“Everyone is saying about how great our squad is but this is when we find out what we’re about.”

Gary Neville

Responding to Wright on The Overlap: “I don’t think it’ll be 2-0 I think it’ll be a bit more of a scruffy game. I think it’ll be a bit messy.

“I think 2-1 Arsenal or 3-2. It’s that type of game. But I’ll go 2-1 Arsenal. I think Tottenham will score.”

Paul Merson

“This is the game! When I used to play for Arsenal, I used to ring my dad up and tell him when we’re playing Tottenham as soon as the fixtures were out. I know Liverpool and Manchester City are bigger opponents for Arsenal in the title race, but for the fans, this is the biggest game!

“Tottenham are top of the league table if you only consider form away from home. When Spurs are not the favourites and they sit back, absorb pressure and hit you on the break, they are a tricky team to face.

“If Arsenal were playing away from home, I would have given Tottenham no chance! Mikel Arteta also has to deal with injuries to some key players, so I don’t think this game is a straighforward win for Arsenal. Will Viktor Gyokeres be fit? Can Leandro Trossard make an impact like he did in the last game? There are so many questions to be answered.

“Arsenal vs Tottenham has always been one of the most entertaining matches in the Premier League. But I don’t think that will be the case here. I’m expecting a tight, cagey affair with Arsenal coming out on top in the end.

“Prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur.”