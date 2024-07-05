Arsenal or Tottenham? Gallas predicts next season’s Premier League champions

William Gallas thinks Tottenham could push Arsenal “close” for the Premier League title next season as he makes his early prediction.

The Gunners pushed Manchester City all the way in the title race last campaign with Mikel Arteta’s side only missing out by two points on the final day of the season.

Arteta has improved Arsenal each year with many expecting them to challenge once again or even win the whole thing with the right signings.

Tottenham also had a promising first season under Ange Postecoglou with the Australian appeasing the Spurs fanbase by playing an attractive brand of attacking football, while bringing in some exciting young players.

Spurs fell away towards the end of the season, eventually finishing fifth and missing out on the Champions League, but there is plenty to build on for the 2024/25 campaign.

And, although Gallas expects Arsenal to win the Premier League title, he reckons Tottenham will get “close” to the summit next season.

Gallas told GiveMeSport: “I think Arsenal are going to win the Premier League next season.

“They have all the ingredients to be the champions after coming so close in the last two years. They made some mistakes, but they now know exactly how good they need to be to lift the trophy. They have great players, and they might need one or two more, but they will be champions next season.

“I also expect Tottenham will improve and do better than last season. They need a good start to the season.

“Unfortunately, they dropped points at the end of last season, which is why they finished where they did, but the manager will know what he has to change about his philosophy in order to take Tottenham to the next level. I expect Tottenham to be very competitive in the Premier League next season. They might not win it, but they will be close.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 ‘Imminent’ £47m Arsenal transfer deal for Serie A star Calafiori labelled a ‘disaster’

👉 Arsenal put ‘money on the table’ as they ‘go all out’ against Chelsea to hijack Liverpool transfer

👉 Real Madrid pressure ‘could be too great’ for Arsenal as Gunners star could follow Mbappe to Bernabeu

Gallas has not been as impressed by Chelsea – who have invested heavily under their owners – and insists they need to get back into the top four as a minimum next term.

The former Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea defender added: “If I am being honest, it hasn’t started well for the new ownership at Chelsea.

“They made too many changes in such a short time, that’s what has put them in a difficult position. I hope the new manager is there for a long time because Chelsea are buying young players on long contracts.

“Last year they finished sixth in the Premier League and Chelsea are a club that has to win trophies. It’s a club that doesn’t think about two or three years into the future, they just think about now and winning. This season they need to finish in the top four and get back into the Champions League, and maybe lift another cup.”