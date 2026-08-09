Mikel Arteta ‘insists’ Arsenal make the most controversial signing of the summer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is determined to sign Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, according to a reliable journalist.

With William Saliba facing an extended spell on the sidelines due to a back problem, Arsenal are on the hunt for a centre-back.

Arsenal and Tottenham are bitter North London rivals, but the Premier League champions are planning a raid on Spurs for Cristian Romero in what would be the most controversial deal of the summer transfer window.

Romero signed a new contract with Tottenham only last summer, but the Argentina international central defender has decided to leave now.

Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are keen on Romero, and so are Arsenal.

Arsenal interest in Cristian Romero confirmed

On August 6, reliable Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, who has over 392,000 followers on X, revealed that Arsenal are keen on Romero.

READ: Tottenham insider reveals why Cristian Romero is ‘twerking’ for Arsenal

Pedulla wrote on his website: “We can add that in just a few minutes, direct contact has been established between Tottenham and Atletico Madrid to get to the heart of the matter.

“Atletico is moving forward, and an agreement with Cuti would not be a problem.

“It’s the same deal Inter reached last Friday (after previously reaching an agreement worth around €40 million for his transfer with Tottenham).

“We explained that it was a way to get ahead of the competition, but that the deal would be unlocked by a sale, a top priority.

“Pavard in particular offered to the entire world but without much appeal; furthermore, the Frenchman has so far rejected the few offers the Nerazzurri have received.

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“And so, it was inevitable that competition would return: Atletico Madrid had started with a lower price for the player, and will have to reach at least the famous €40 million.

“Arsenal have also been pushing hard for Romero in recent days, but relations with Tottenham have been frosty for years.

“We’ll have to wait for the final steps, but right now, Atlético are leading the race for the Argentine central defender.”

Since then, multiple sources, including transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, have confirmed Arsenal’s interest in Romero.

Romano, though, has said that Tottenham have decided that they will not sell Romero to Arsenal.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on August 8: “Let me clarify one thing.

“My understanding, guys, is that Tottenham Hotspur, and when I say Tottenham Hotspur, it’s about the board, the management, the ownership, so the three most important parts of the club, have clearly decided not to sell Cuti Romero to Arsenal.

“So, despite all the links, all the rumours, all the stories, my understanding is that Tottenham will not entertain talks with Arsenal for Cuti Romero.

“Should this change, I will be here and let you know, but Tottenham don’t want to let the player go to Arsenal because of the rivalry they have with Arsenal, of course.

“And so, this is the position.

“So, I don’t think we should talk about Arsenal receiving bad news or something like that.

“It’s just that there could be conversations, there could be talks, but Tottenham don’t want to sell the player to Arsenal.

“This is the position as of today.

“Again, should that change, the market is crazy, I will be here and tell you.

“Atletico Madrid are in active talks with Tottenham.

“Atletico Madrid made an opening bid of €30million plus add-ons rejected.

“Atletico Madrid will return with a new bid closer to €40m, so Atletico Madrid will be back to the table, and Atletico believe they can sign Cuti Romero.

“Atletico are optimistic.”

Mikel Arteta wants Cristian Romero at Arsenal

However, Pedulla has insisted that Arsenal remain in the race for Romero, with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta personally keen on a 2026 summer deal for the Spurs star.

The Italian journalist has said that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta could be able to convince Tottenham to sell them Romero if they make a better bid than Atletico.

Pedulla posted on X at 10:44pm on August 8: “Exclusive: #AtleticoMadrid has done everything it needed to for Cuti #Romero, with a salary over 6 million per season and 40 million to #Tottenham.

“The player must give a response.

“Meanwhile, #Arsenal can swoop in and steal the deal with a higher bid for the player’s card that could make Tottenham think twice despite nonexistent relations.

“Arteta insists.

“#Barcelona, deeply involved in the #Rodri saga, has announced a bid within 48 hours, even knowing it must stay within FFP limits. And Barcelona must always be considered until the Romero deal is closed.”

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