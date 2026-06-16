Arsenal are interested in bringing Elijah Upson to the Emirates Stadium, with the defender set to leave Tottenham Hotspur, according to a report, but Spurs could exact revenge by signing Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Upson will leave Tottenham at the end of the month when his current contract with the north London club runs out.

The 18-year-old has been offered a professional contract, but the teenager, who is the son of former Arsenal defender Matthew Upson, has decided to turn it down.

Lilywhite Rose reported on X at 8:19pm on June 4: “Understand 18-year-old centre-back Elijah Upson will leave the club upon the expiration of his scholarship on 30 June 2026.

“Has been offered a professional contract by the club but chosen to move on.”

Arsenal target Elijah Upson after Tottenham exit

The Athletic has now revealed that Arsenal, who won the Premier League title last season under manager Mikel Arteta, are planning to sign Upson this summer, despite the bitter north London rivalry with Tottenham.

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The report has claimed that Arsenal are ‘interested in signing’ Upson, adding: ‘The 18-year-old defender is currently with rivals Tottenham, but is set to leave upon the expiry of his contract on June 30’.

Upson has been part of the Tottenham Under-18 side for the past two seasons, playing in Premier League 2, U18 Premier League, UEFA Youth League, FA Youth Cup and the EFL Trophy.

Arsenal target Sandro Tonali ‘ready to join Spurs’

While it seems that Upson will leave Spurs, Roberto De Zerbi’s side could deal Arsenal a blow by signing Sandro Tonali from Newcastle.

Arsenal are interested in signing Tonali, having been offered the chance to sign the Italy international midfielder in the January transfer window.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham are now keen on Tonali, who himself is ready to make the move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and work with Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Romano said about Tonali on his YouTube channel: “Tottenham today have entered the race very strong, very concrete, very determined to sign Sandro Tonali.

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“And if Tottenham got this strong, my understanding is that it’s because Sandro Tonali is – important point of this video, important point of this information – keen on a move to Tottenham.

“Sandro Tonali is open to joining Tottenham.

“Sandro Tonali is ready to join Spurs, even without European football, even after a terrible season for Tottenham Hotspur, Tonali is attracted by the project, wants to play for Roberto De Zerbi.

“And so the possibility to say Tonali at Tottenham is really serious, is really concrete/

“Then let’s wait for the negotiation club-to-club.

“The understanding is that it could take around €100million package to sign Sandro Tonali, so around £85million.

“Let’s see, let’s follow the story, but Tottenham are going very strong.

“Arsenal have called for weeks, Manchester City in contact for weeks, but now Tottenham going all in for Sandro Tonali, the wanted player by Roberto De Zerb to step up the project and to show the ambition of their view.

“So, keep an eye on this one.”

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