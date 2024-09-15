Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard won’t be involved against Tottenham Hotspur, but Arsenal still dominate this North London Derby combined XI…

Goalkeeper: David Raya (Arsenal)

Arsenal’s decision to replace Aaron Ramsdale with Raya was heavily scrutinised at the start of last season, but Mikel Arteta and Edu – as with most of their recent transfer business – were quickly proven right with the Spain international, who is in our Premier League team of the season so far.

Right-back: Ben White (Arsenal)

A huge ‘change’ would reportedly make an England return possible for White. But for now, Lee Carsley’s loss is Arsenal’s gain as the Premier League title contenders benefit from the 26-year-old focusing on matters at club level.

Centre-back: William Saliba (Arsenal)

Arguably the best centre-back in the Premier League? Saliba is f***ing brilliant, so there’s no wonder Arteta wants ‘crazy money’ with three elite European clubs trying to sign him.

Centre-back: Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

Saliba is naturally joined in this XI by his centre-back partner, Gabriel. We boldly encouraged Arsenal to sell the Brazil international in the summer and this would have been harsh, but the north London club could do with tying him down to a new contract.

Left-back: Jurrien Timber (Arsenal)

You’re joking – not another Arsenal defender!

Timber was sorely missed last season and his return to fitness boosts what’s already a really strong defence. His selection was made easier by Destiny Udogie’s struggles before the international break as Tottenham’s disappointment needs to step up.

Centre midfield: James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur)

Phew, it’s finally time for a representative of Spurs in this team and we start with Maddison, who has fit Tottenham like a glove following last year’s move from Leicester City.

He’s struggled to hit the heights he reached before last season’s injury, but he’s the Christian Eriksen-type player they had craved for years.

Centre midfield: Jorginho (Arsenal)

At £12m, Jorginho has been a massive bargain for Arsenal after they missed out on Moises Caicedo as the Italy international’s experience has been priceless since signing in January 2023. The best Italian signing from Serie A in Premier League history is likely to have a significant role to play against Spurs with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard unavailable.

Centre midfield: Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur)

Speaking of bargains, 21-year-old Sarr – who joined Spurs for around £14m – was a great find by Ange Postecoglou’s side and has limitless potential.

Right winger: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

It’s pretty impossible not to adore Arsenal’s beloved star boy and he’s shown remarkable levels of consistency as Arteta’s side have emerged as proven Premier League title contenders. This could be the 23-year-old’s best season to date as he already has four goal involvements in three matches.

Centre-forward: Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Arsenal’s critics had their pitchforks out when they spent £65m on Havertz rather than signing a proper striker.

But just like with the Raya deal, the Germany international has made the Gunners hierarchy look very smart (and Chelsea equally foolish) as he’s found his position as a No.9. and made a superb start to this season with two goals and an assist in the Premier League.

Left winger: Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Our resident Spurs fan is calling for the north London club to phase out Son. The 32-year-old’s time at Tottenham is nearing its end and this season could be a final blaze of glory for the South Korea international, who is out of contract next year.