Arsenal, Tottenham striker target has ‘premium’ added to valuation as Prem club ‘brace for offers’

Bournemouth are reportedly ‘bracing for offers’ for Dominic Solanke as a result of interest from Big-Six clubs Arsenal and Tottenham in January, and have lumped a £50million price tag on him.

Only two players have netted more than Solanke in the Premier League this season. His 12-goal return is already his best in the top flight by far, and with the form he’s in, he looks set to continue to exceed expectations.

That might be to the detriment of the Cherries, as they find themselves under attack from big clubs such as Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle.

While the Magpies have reportedly been turned away, with Bournemouth telling them Solanke is not for sale, that seems to be changing.

Indeed, Football Insider reports the Cherries are now ‘bracing for offers’ as a result of interest from Arsenal and Tottenham, both of whom are in the league’s top five sides at the moment.

The picture is becoming more clear on how Solanke could exit the Vitality Stadium. Indeed, a subsequent report from Football Insider suggests that the offers will have to be above £50million.

For two clubs looking to make a charge for the title, that’s not a huge ask for one of the most in-form strikers in the country, but budgets are tight in January, so exits may have to occur before either club can land Solanke.

Newcastle have already bowed out of the race because of that, with Eddie Howe recently stating his club “don’t have the ability” to sign the striker.

It’s said that a ‘home-grown premium’ will be priced into any potential deal, given English stars are a ‘rare commodity’.

The Cherries wanting top dollar for their star might allow them to keep hold of him until the summer. If he continues firing between then and now, it’ll be no surprise if Solanke departs then.

However, if his production wavers, he’ll not be a major target for those sides, especially when they’ll likely have more money to sign whoever they want.

That said, it could end up being best for almost all parties if a transfer doesn’t materialise in January.

