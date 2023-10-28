Arsenal or Tottenham tipped to ‘land’ 15-goal striker for ‘bargain fee’ with Prem side ‘on pole’

According to reports, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Santiago Gimenez is available for a “bargain fee” ahead of the winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the best young strikers in Europe over the past 18 months.

After scoring 28 goals in 50 appearances last season, he has 15 goals in just 11 outings this term across all competitions.

Gimenez is on the radar of clubs around Europe ahead of January. Arsenal and Tottenham are understood to be among the forward’s admirers, but it’s been claimed that Ange Postevoglou’s side are ‘on pole’ to sign him.

Tottenham – who already have the best finisher in the Premier League – could be boosted further by the arrival of Gimenez.

A recent report from 90min claimed Arsenal, Tottenham, Real Madrid and Inter Milan are all ‘watching over’ Gimenez.

Regarding his valuation, they added: ‘Sources have told 90min that Feyenoord are reluctant sellers though recognise every player has his price. In order to buy Gimenez, interested clubs will have to stump up an Eredivisie-record sum, which currently stands at the £87m (€100m) fee paid by Manchester United for Antony.’

Despite this, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided his own update and he’s of the understanding that “something around €45m could be the right fee to get a deal done”.

“Last season he decided to stay at Feyenoord and sign a new deal, and now he’s performing at a top level again with Arne Slot as manager, but what I wanted to clarify guys is that many of you have been asking me about Giménez to Tottenham or Real Madrid because of the words apparently said by someone close to the player in an interview,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“What I can tell you after speaking to direct sources is Santiago Giménez has no agent or intermediary, there is no one taking care of his business other than his father – it’s important to verify that.

“From what I’m hearing, something around €45m could be the right fee to get a deal done, so let’s see if that’s in the January window or in the summer.

“Tottenham scouts have been following the player since last year and surely he’s interesting for them – but also for many other clubs around Europe. This is why decisions will be made in the next month but, at the moment, no statement from the player’s father on this.”

