North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to battle for the signature of the same attacking target, according to a report.

It’s a huge summer for both clubs. Tottenham have recently changed head coach, replacing Ange Postecoglou with Thomas Frank, while Arsenal are searching for a first major trophy since 2020 after three consecutive second-place finishes in the Premier League.

The Gunners are yet to confirm any signings this summer but are understood to have agreed deals for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and, crucially, Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Spurs, meanwhile, have made the signing of Mathys Tel permanent and announced the arrivals of Kevin Danso (who initially joined in January) and Luka Vuskovic.

Arsenal are one of only three Premier League sides yet to complete a summer signing, though it’s not for a lack of trying.

While deals for Kepa and Zubimendi are close, sporting director Andrea Berta is working hard to sign a new centre-forward, with Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko among the top targets.

Mikel Arteta is also keen to add a left-winger, or a versatile attacker capable of operating on that flank.

One of their targets, however, is also wanted by arch-rivals Spurs.

According to The Boot Room, Arsenal and Spurs have ‘recently held talks’ with West Ham attacker Mohammed Kudus, who is expected to leave the London Stadium this summer.

Both north London clubs are ‘thinking about bidding for him’ and could be boosted by the fact the Hammers ‘need to sell’ to help Graham Potter rebuild his squad.

The report claims that West Ham will ‘accept a deal north of £60million’, with Newcastle, Manchester United and Chelsea also interested.

Kudus enjoyed a promising debut campaign under David Moyes before a more underwhelming 2024/25 season.

The 24-year-old was strongly linked with Arsenal and Chelsea before joining West Ham for around £37m in August 2023.

He scored eight and assisted nine in 33 Premier League matches in 2023/24 but managed just five goals and three assists last season, and served a five-match ban following a red card against Spurs in October.

MORE: Arsenal news | Tottenham news | Bespoke Premier League tables