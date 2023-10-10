Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham tracking superb winger who stunned Man Utd, with January move on the cards

Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham are three of several clubs keeping a close eye on Galatasaray winger Kerem Akturkoglu, according to reports.

The 24-year-old was in excellent form for the Turkish giants last season and has continued in a similar fashion this term, netting five goals and making seven assists in 18 appearances so far.

Akturkoglu scored against Manchester United as Galatasaray beat them 3-2 at Old Trafford one week ago, and his performance has caught the attention of many European clubs.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Arsenal and Tottenham are among the clubs actively scouting Akturkoglu ahead of a potential move for him in January.

The report claims that Arsenal scouts watched the winger in action against Man Utd, while Ange Postecoglou ‘followed the Turkey international closely’ in the Champions League clash.

As well as Arsenal and Tottenham, it’s claimed that West Ham United have also ‘identified Akturkoglu as a transfer target.’

Scouts of the Premier League trio will likely be in attendance again when Galatasaray face Bayern Munich in their next UCL game.

Akturkoglu’s contract with Galatasaray is valid until 2026 and the Fotomac says he’s currently valued at €17m, which is approximately £14.7m.

The Premier League trio are all thought to be keen on bringing in a new winger this winter.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in more cover for Bukayo Saka, who has struggled with injuries recently. Wolves star Pedro Neto is one player who has been heavily linked with a switch to the Emirates recently, but it seems Akturkoglu has emerged as another option.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are expected to part ways with Ivan Perisic in January. Akturkoglu could therefore be a replacement for him, and provide competition for Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, Manor Solomon and Heung-min Son.

Ange Postecoglou is clearly keen on the Galatasaray star, and perhaps he thinks that he could be the missing link they need to help them lift the Premier League title this season.

As for West Ham, they have already done some impressive business this season. David Moyes has brought in James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez, Mohammed Kudus and others. They have already had a positive impact, with the Hammers currently sitting in seventh place in the Premier League table.

Another quality winger to play alongside Jarrod Bowen certainly wouldn’t go amiss, though, so they may well make a bid for Akturkoglu in January.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see which of the London trio come out on top for the talented attacker.

