Arsenal ‘tracking’ Premier League gem ahead of January but face stiff competition for 2024 deal

Fabrizio Romano has outlined Arsenal’s interest in Wolves winger Pedro Neto as several clubs are said to be interested in the 23-year-old winger.

The Gunners have been interested in Neto for some time now and they have been tipped to resurface their interest in 2024.

Neto has enjoyed an eye-catching start to the new campaign as he produced six goal contributions in his first eight league matches.

Arsenal have tried to sign Neto before, but Wolves stood firm and ultimately managed to keep the tricky winger at Molineux.

Romano has provided the latest on the 23-year-old and has touched on Arsenal’s interest in the Portuguese international.

“We’re still seeing plenty of rumours about Pedro Neto, and as I said last week, things are likely to happen for the Portuguese winger in 2024 in terms of a transfer,” Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing column.

“Wolves said no to proposals in the summer, and there is no guarantee that they will approve a sale in January, but let’s see about 2024, whether that’s January or the summer, because clubs will arrive.

“Arsenal wanted Neto just over a year ago. They’ve always been interested in the player and they keep tracking him, but there are also other clubs following the situation.

“He’s always been on the list for Arsenal but it’s nothing more concrete just yet, and the race looks to be absolutely open.”

Along with Arsenal, the likes of Liverpool and Man City have also been linked with Neto in the past while Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid have also been credited with interest.

Neto’s contract with Wolves runs until the summer of 2027 and so the Premier League club are in a strong position to dictate his value.

Since signing for Wolves in 2019, Neto has had his fair share of injury troubles as he has missed over 80 matches through injury since the 2019-20 season.

However, Neto seems to have put these injury troubles behind him and it’s no wonder he’s now being linked with some of Europe’s top clubs.

The 23-year-old can play on either flank and would be a wonderful creative option for Mikel Arteta to rely upon. Arsenal would likely have to pay top dollar to get this deal over the line, but he could make all the difference in a tight Premier League title race.

