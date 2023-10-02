Key Arsenal trio in training ahead of crucial Champions League clash after fitness concerns

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey all participated in training on Monday, playing down fears that the Arsenal trio could miss Tuesday’s Champions League clash with RC Lens.

Doubts have surrounded the fitness of Saka and Jesus since Saturday’s resounding Premier League victory over Bournemouth, with both players appearing to struggle with knocks.

Saka, who opened the scoring at the Vitality Stadium, was substituted with 14 minutes left on the clock, while Jesus – who missed the start of the season through injury – was seen clutching his troublesome knee at the final whistle.

Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager, seemed guarded when asked about the condition of both players at the weekend.

On Saka, he said: “It was a pretty bad knock. I don’t know how he’s feeling now, I haven’t had chance to speak to him. But hopefully we can get him back.”

On Jesus, who was forced to miss four months of last season after undergoing surgery, he added: “Obviously he was limping and he was a bit uncomfortable, but again we’ll have to wait and see.”

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers features Havertz, Luton, De Zerbi; Liverpool in both camps

On Monday, however, Arteta received a welcome boost when both Saka and Jesus were pictured in training along with Partey, who is set to return after missing almost a month with a groin injury.

Partey has not played since Arsenal’s victory over Fulham on August 26, having sustained a groin strain on the eve of the club’s dramatic victory over Manchester United at the start of September.

Jesus, the former Manchester City forward, has emerged as a Champions League specialist in recent times having been involved in 15 goals in his last 15 appearances in the competition, scoring 12 and assisting three.

Having been absent from Europe’s elite club competition since the 2016/17 season, Arsenal currently sit top of their Champions League group after a fine 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in the opening fixture of their European campaign last month – a match in which both Saka and Jesus were on the scoresheet.

A victory over Lens – who drew their first match against last season’s Europa League winners Sevilla – would put Arsenal in a commanding position in Group B ahead of an away trip to the La Liga side later this month.

Arsenal’s visit to Lens mimics their first-ever Champions League match 25 years ago, overseen by legendary manager Arsene Wenger.

Under Wenger, Arsenal famously qualified for the competition for 17 seasons in succession from 2000, narrowly losing the 2006 final to Barcelona in Paris.