Arsenal transfer: Fresh Aaron Ramsdale update as goalkeeper heads for Emirates deadline day exit

Mikel Arteta is determined to keep Aaron Ramsdale in his long-term plans at Arsenal.

Aaron Ramsdale remains in Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans despite falling behind David Raya in the Arsenal pecking order this season, it has been claimed.

But Arsenal have sanctioned the departure of a goalkeeper on transfer deadline day, with Iceland international Alex Runarsson leaving the club by mutual consent having spent the first half of this season on loan at Championship club Cardiff City.

Ramsdale established himself as a key player in the Arsenal squad that challenged for the Premier League title last season, making a series of impressive saves as the Gunners ran eventual champions Manchester City close.

Arsenal went on to sign David Raya on loan from Brentford last summer, with Ramsdale losing his starting place to the Spaniard.

The 25-year-old has made just one Premier League appearance since the beginning of September, featuring in the away victory over Brentford on November 25 where Raya was ineligible to face his parent club.

Ramsdale’s fall from grace – and the potential consequences on his hopes of making England’s Euro 2024 squad – had led to speculation that the former Sheffield United and Bournemouth man could seek a move away from the Emirates in January.

The extent of his discontent was revealed in November when his father Nick criticised Arteta’s handling of Ramsdale, claiming both the player and his family were caught by surprise by the manager’s decision to prioritise Raya.

He told the Highbury Squad podcast: “We did not have a clue. I didn’t have a clue, our family didn’t have a clue, Aaron didn’t have a clue that he was not going to carry on playing.

“Aaron is going to be the cup goalkeeper and David Raya is going to be the main man unless something happens – an injury or a sending-off – and Aaron’s got to live with that.

“And he is living with that even though he’s not been told it. By anybody. You’ve got to give the guy a chance, for God’s sake.

“Squads evolve all the time, nobody is going to be there forever. The way it’s been done, in my eyes, it’s been wrong.

“Aaron [has] lost that smile. It really is difficult to see him there. We all keep saying: ‘You need to keep smiling’. And at the moment in time, we haven’t got that smile in him.

“My only problem is when I spoke to Mr Arteta on the phone before he signed Aaron, he said he wanted Aaron. But now David Raya is back on the market and he had David Raya.”

However, FootballTransfers has claimed that Arsenal have “no intention” of selling Ramsdale in the near future and that he will not be allowed to leave at all “unless a goalkeeper of similar standard” is signed as his replacement.

The report claims Arteta has told Ramsdale that he wants him to stay and fight to regain his starting place even though Raya’s move from Brentford is set to be made permanent in the summer.

The Arsenal manager is said to remain committed to having two high-quality goalkeepers in his squad despite the difficult man-management challenges it can bring.