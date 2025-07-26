Arsenal are in ‘advanced talks’ to sell winger Reiss Nelson to Fulham, with discussions over a permanent transfer ongoing, according to David Ornstein.

Nelson spent last season on loan at Craven Cottage, but his season ended in December due to a hamstring injury.

He scored twice in 12 appearances before being sidelined for the second half of 2024/25, and Fulham are reportedly keen on bringing him back after he returned to his parent club.

Arsenal have signed Noni Madueke and are reportedly targeting Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze as well, which means Nelson will have to leave the club this summer if he wants regular playing time.

According to The Athletic, the Cottagers are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the 25-year-old from their London neighbours.

Indeed, Marco Silva is keen on re-signing the winger and ‘discussions’ between Arsenal and Fulham ‘centre on either a loan deal with an option to buy, which would include a significant fee, or a permanent transfer’.

If Nelson joins on loan again, the Gunners would prefer an obligation to be included, transfer expert Ornstein adds.

Ornstein says an ‘agreement is now close’, though the transfer is ‘not guaranteed’ to happen.

Nelson agreed a new contract at the Emirates in 2023 and is tied down until 2027, with a club option to extend by 12 months.

The former England Under-21 international has scored eight goals and made nine assists in 90 appearances for the Gunners, making his first-team debut in August 2017 against Chelsea in the Community Shield.

While Arsenal are working on a deal to sign Eze from Palace, they can turn more focus to player sales after completing the signing of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners have been crying out for a new No.9 and have finally got one, confirming the reported £64m addition on Saturday evening.

A club statement read: ‘We are delighted to announce that Sweden international Viktor Gyökeres has signed for us on a long-term contract.

‘The 27-year-old striker arrives from Sporting Lisbon, where he scored an incredible 97 goals in 102 appearances.’

Sporting Director Andrea Berta said: “We are so pleased with the excellent deal we have completed to bring Viktor Gyokeres to the club. Viktor is an exceptional talent and has consistently demonstrated he has the qualities and winning mentality required of a top-level centre-forward. His physicality, intelligence and work ethic make him a perfect fit for our vision.

“We are confident Viktor will have a major impact on the pitch and become an important figure in our dressing room. Welcome, Viktor!”

Manager Mikel Arteta added: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Viktor Gyokeres to the club. The consistency he has shown in his performances and availability have been outstanding, and his goal contributions speak for themselves.

“Viktor has so many qualities. He is a quick and powerful presence up front, with incredible goalscoring numbers at club and international levels. He brings a clinical edge with a high conversion rate of chances into goals, with his intelligent movement in the box making him a constant threat.

“We’re excited about what Viktor brings to our squad and are looking forward to start working with him.

“We welcome Viktor and his family to Arsenal.”

Gyokeres will now travel to Singapore to meet up with his new team-mates and has been handed the iconic No.14 shirt.

