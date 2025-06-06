Reliable journalist reveals Arsenal ‘deal on’ for top striker after ‘positive’ fresh talks

Premier League runners-up Arsenal are now ‘advancing’ in their attempts to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, according to widespread reports.

The Gunners are finally going to sign a new centre-forward this summer with widespread reports claiming that Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have a couple of targets in mind.

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko have been linked over the last few months as Arsenal look to sign a guaranteed goalscorer.

Reports in recent days have claimed that Arsenal have ‘withdrawn from bidding’ for Gyokeres as claims point to Sesko now being their top target this summer.

Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed on Tuesday that Arsenal had ‘entered concrete talks’ with Leipzig over a deal to sign Sesko.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘As exclusively revealed, Arsenal have entered concrete talks with RB Leipzig over Benjamin #Sesko. Andrea Berta has all the information regarding the release clause, payment structures, etc.

‘‘So far, Arsenal are the only club in direct contact with Leipzig. Manchester United have shown interest in the player, but have not yet made contact with Leipzig. #MUFC.’

And now Plettenberg has given another update on Friday afternoon with news that talks have been ‘positive’ and that a ‘deal is on’.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Negotiations between RB Leipzig and Arsenal regarding Benjamin #Sesko have started as revealed. Positive and ongoing. There have been new discussions within the last 48 hours! Deal ON!’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also had an update, he wrote on the same platform: ‘Understand Arsenal are now advancing in negotiations for Benjamin Šeško after initial concrete talks reported last week.

‘Discussions underway and proceeding well between all parties involved, player & clubs. No agreement yet now or expected this weekend; but advancing.’

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara reckons Arsenal could do with signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak over Sesko or Gyokeres.

O’Hara told Grosvenor Sport: “The obvious position to strengthen for Arsenal is a striker – they need to get one in. They need someone big and strong who can get them 20 goals a season. For me, Kai Havertz just isn’t the man for the job.

“Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko are the obvious choices in the striker department for them. However, the trouble with strikers who come over from other leagues is that they fail to hit the ground running – particularly players from the Bundesliga and Liga Portugal. There’s a massive difference between playing there and in the Premier League.

“I think clubs should be buying Premier League proven players who have been doing it week in, week out already. That’s why I think Manchester United have been quite clever by signing Bryan Mbuemo and Matheus Cunha – we all know they’re going to work for them.

“With that in mind, if I were Arsenal, I’d go and get Isak. I know it will be hard because Newcastle are in the Champions League, but Arsenal are a bigger club than Newcastle and could definitely tempt him.”