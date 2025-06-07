According to reports, Arsenal have ‘almost’ completed a deal to sign Chelsea star Kepa Arrizabalaga as his release clause is ‘to be activated’.

The Gunners are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer after they endured a disappointing trophyless 2024/25 season, finishing second in the Premier League for the third consecutive campaign.

Injuries impacted Arsenal as Mikel Arteta‘s side were ravaged in attacking areas and they need a couple of statement signings to take the next step to winning major trophies.

The north London club are yet to make a summer signing, but talks are said to be progressing well as they look to land their key targets.

It is common knowledge that their priority is to sign a new striker, but they are also expected to add a goalkeeper, defensive midfielder and winger to their squad this summer.

Arsenal need to sign a backup goalkeeper to provide competition for David Raya. They were initially linked with Joan Garcia, but they have missed out on the Spaniard, who is expected to join Barcelona.

In recent days, it’s emerged that they have turned their attention to Chelsea shot-stopper Arrizabalaga, who is coming off an impressive loan spell at AFC Bournemouth.

He failed to live up to expectations at Chelsea, but he returned to form for the Cherries and represents a cheap option with his £5m release clause.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims an ‘agreement is almost done’ between the two clubs for Arrizabalaga. He tweeted: ‘Arsenal are closing in on deal to sign Kepa from Chelsea, agreement almost done with the player.

‘Long term deal in place and Kepa ready to be backup for Raya. £5m release clause to be activated soon, as @gunnerblog reports.’

As mentioned, Arsenal need to sign a new striker and Benjamin Sesko is currently their favourite option.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that a ‘deal is on’ for the RB Leipzig star, who could cost around 100 million euros (£92.5m), but there are obstacles for the Gunners to overcome.

He tweeted: ‘Benjamin #Sesko is now keen on a move to Arsenal!

‘Negotiations with the player are progressing positively. There has been clear progress in discussions over personal terms, but no full verbal agreement has been reached yet. Arsenal have also not submitted an official offer to RB Leipzig.

‘The atmosphere between all parties is very fair and transparent. Deal ON!’

He added: ‘More on Benjamin #Sesko, who’s keen on joining #Arsenal with advanced talks ongoing over personal terms!

‘Arsenal cannot simply trigger the €80m release clause – it’s a complicated structure, and the clause has also increased. That’s why the fee is being negotiated freely. Arsenal, with Andrea Berta involved, are fully informed.

‘A transfer fee of €80–100m will be due. Leipzig and Sesko share a top relationship. The player is relaxed and holds great respect for RB – now waiting for agreements.’