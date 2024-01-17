Arsenal transfer: Arteta, Edu told to ‘break bank’ for ‘exactly what they need’ to avoid ‘huge £50m risk’

Arsenal have been told to “break the bank” to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford as the England international is “exactly what they need”.

It is widely accepted that Arsenal need to sign a new striker. Their issues in attack have been worsened by Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah’s ongoing struggles in front of goal.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with Toney in recent months after he scored 20 Premier League goals for Brentford last season.

The forward has been out of action for nine months while he has been serving a ban for betting but he is free to play for Brentford this weekend as they face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Toney has indicated that he is planning to stick with Brentford until the summer as he has “a lot to repay” the Premier League club, but Ally McCoist thinks Arsenal need to “break the bank” to secure his services.

“I like Eddie Nketiah but I don’t think he is going to win you the Premier League. He will score goals and chip in a fair amount, but if you’re talking about Arsenal wanting to win the league, I don’t think they’re going to do it with Nketiah as their number nine – as harsh as it may sound,” McCoist said in an interview with talkSPORT BET.

“Right now, Arsenal don’t have anybody that they can turn to who will score them 15, 20, 25 goals in a season. Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus will still score goals, but not as many as they need to win the title – that is the problem.

“Ivan Toney is exactly what Arsenal need! He is a proper, out-and-out centre forward. He can drop in and link the play if you want him to, but he also gets in the box and scores goals.

“Victor Osimhen is another player who can do that and he would be my number one pick. However, if it is a question as to whether Arsenal should break the bank to sign Ivan Toney, the answer is yes.”

After scoring 12 goals in his 19 Premier League outings at the start of this season, £50m-rated Dominic Solanke has emerged as a potential alternative to Toney.

But ex-Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson has explained why he thinks Arsenal would be taking a “huge risk” if they sign Solanke.

“Arsenal need a striker, there’s no hiding that,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“But, if they’re going to get a striker in January, they’re going to have to hugely overpay.

“Dominic Solanke has had a really good start to the season and has been amongst the goals and looks like the real deal.

“Can he do it over a whole season? If Arsenal are going to go and pay £80-100million, they’re not going to want a short-term fix. Can Solanke do that? Has he proved he can? He hasn’t.

“If you’re going to pay Bournemouth for him now, it’s a huge risk. He’s had half a good season, he’s not tried, tested or proven.”