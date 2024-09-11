Arsenal: Arteta ‘in love’ with Liverpool target as ‘express request’ is made to replace ‘key’ player

According to reports, Mikel Arteta is ‘in love’ with Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni and Arsenal ‘want to sign’ him next year.

The Gunners were busy in the transfer market during the summer as they signed David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, Neto and Raheem Sterling.

The Premier League giants sold Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Aaron Ramsdale in the summer to free up funds for signings, but more players were linked with moves elsewhere.

Thomas Partey’s contract expires next year and was linked with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League earlier this year.

Despite this, the experienced midfielder stuck around and started in Arsenal’s first three Premier League games of the 2024/25 campaign.

A report in Spain says Partey is a ‘key defensive pivot’ for Arsenal, but they have ‘no intention’ of offering him a new deal.

The report claims Arsenal intends to ‘fill the gap’ left by Partey and ‘want to sign Tchouameni, as head coach Arteta is ‘in love’ with the France international.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with Arsenal and other Premier League clubs in recent transfer windows.

A report from The Boot Room claims Liverpool ‘held talks’ with Real Madrid over signing Tchouameni and other player in the summer.

‘TBR Football understands that Liverpool spoke with Real Madrid about Aurelien Tchouameni and Rodrygo early in the summer. ‘Sources confirm that no bids were made, but merely that Liverpool were checking in on two players they have a long-standing admiration for. ‘TBR understands that Liverpool were checking on the situations surrounding both players – but the message from Real was clear, in that neither player was available for transfer.’

The report in Spain claims Arsenal have ‘set their sights’ on Tchouameni, but Real Madrid are keen to keep him.

‘The Spanish coach wants to count on the Real Madrid midfielder next season. The transfer market is closed, but the Premier League’s big economic powers are still keeping an eye on Real Madrid’s players.

‘The Spanish coach has always been in love with Aurélien Tchouaméni’s style of play, and has asked the British leaders to make an effort to sign the Rouen-born player, although the Whites have no intention of selling him.’

Earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided a concrete update on Tchouameni and his chances of leaving Real Madrid.

“We saw these rumours in England and we keep receiving many questions on Tchouameni because the summer transfer window just closed. Many people raised rumours about Liverpool, Arsenal, Tchouameni in 2025,” Romano said.

“I wanted to clarify something for 2024, 2025, 2026, whenever. The intention of Aurelien Tchouameni is to stay in Real Madrid.

“The intention of Real Madrid is to keep Aurelien Tchouameni as a crucial player for that project. For present and future. They are in love with Tchouameni; with the player, with the professional.

“How he acted in the centre-back position was something really appreciated by the technical staff at Real Madrid. So it’s absolutely not even considered for Real Madrid to sell Aurelien Tchouameni. The situation is perfect between the club and player.

“I can guarantee at the moment, despite all the rumours, we know how many clubs can appreciate a top player like Tchouameni. But in terms of concrete possibilities for him to leave Madrid – at the moment, zero.”