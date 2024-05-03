According to reports, Arsenal have selected Newcastle United standout Alexander Isak as their ‘top’ target ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Newcastle paid a club-record fee of around £63m to sign Isak from La Liga outfit Real Sociedad and he has proven to be a sensational signing.

Isak has been impacted by injuries over the past two seasons but he has scored 29 goals in his 48 Premier League appearances for the Magpies.

Saudi-backed PIF have invested heavily since taking control of Newcastle and they are currently being affected by their financial fair play issues.

It has been suggested that they could be forced to sell one or two pricey assets this summer to balance the books and Isak (and Bruno Guimaraes) are being linked with moves elsewhere.

Arsenal have been mentioned as a potential destination for Isak as they are expected to be in the market for a new striker in the summer.

Kai Havertz has emerged as Arsenal’s first-choice striker this term and he has grown into this season but it is being reported that they are ‘open’ to selling Gabriel Jesus and/or Eddie Nketiah in the summer.

According to The Independent, ‘Isak is at the top of Arsenal’s list of striking targets for the summer, as Mikel Arteta is now intent on buying the forward that will complete his team’.

It is noted that Newcastle are ‘strongly resistant’ to letting Isak leave so ‘much may depend on whether he agitates to go’. The report explains.

‘Arsenal looked at a striker in the January window but their own PSR restrictions prevented a move, with the position further influenced by the lack of value on the market. ‘Arteta now sees plenty of value in Isak, although the club have a set price and do not want to get into a long-winded saga where they go back and forth. ‘There is a short list of names that Arsenal see as strong targets beyond that, and they will be prepared to move on should a deal prove difficult to complete quickly. ‘Newcastle will likely attempt to ward off interest in Isak by exploring a new contract, but the response to that may well indicate how committed he is to the project.’

As part of a Q&A for The Athletic, David Ornstein has warned Newcastle United that “things don’t always work out how you want”.

“The Newcastle project is hugely ambitious and if sales need to be made to comply with PSR they would much prefer these to be fringe players than Bruno and Alexander Isak,” Ornstein said.

“They want to build with them, not without them. But things don’t always work out how you want, so let’s see what the summer brings.”

