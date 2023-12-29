Arsenal transfer: Arteta ready to replace ‘awful’ starter with £26m ‘steal’ from Barcelona

Arsenal have resurfaced their interest in Joao Cancelo according to reports as Mikel Arteta could consider replacing one of his own signings.

The Gunners slipped to a disappointing defeat against West Ham in midweek which highlighted some of the weaknesses within Arteta’s side.

Despite having the vast majority of possession and having a total of 30 shots, Arsenal couldn’t find a way to break the Hammers down.

They were also pretty lacklustre at the opposite end of the pitch as Oleksandr Zinchenko in particular was singled out for criticism.

Jay Bothroyd described the full-back as ‘awful’ against West Ham as the 27-year-old struggled to make an impact in the game.

“I think he’s a top player but he was awful,” Bothroyd told Sky Sports News. “He was defending poorly, didn’t create anything [and] didn’t get on the ball.”

Arteta will be concerned by this dip in standards and he could be forced to turn to the transfer market to find a solution.

It’s no secret that Arteta has been a long-term admirer of Joao Cancelo and the Gunners are once again being linked with the Portuguese full-back.

According to reports from Spain, as relayed by Caught Offside, Arsenal are keeping tabs on Cancelo and the developing situation with Barcelona.

The 29-year-old is currently on loan in Spain and while Barcelona are keen to sign him on a permanent basis, the financial situation at the club leaves them in a tricky situation.

If Barcelona aren’t able to meet Manchester City’s asking price next summer, Arsenal could have the chance to ‘steal’ Cancelo from under their nose.

Pep Guardiola doesn’t seem to be keen on keeping Cancelo around once his loan spell with Barcelona is up and City are likely to sell to the highest bidder in the summer.

The report claims that Man City will be happy to offload the full-back for a fee in excess of £26m which seems to be a reasonable price.

On the whole, the Portuguese star has impressed while playing in La Liga. He has started in the majority of matches and has five goal contributions across all competitions.

Xavi has used Cancelo on the left and right-hand side of defence and his underlying numbers have been pretty impressive too.

In La Liga, the full-back has averaged 1.4 key passes and 2.5 successful dribbles per game which is more than Zinchenko has managed this time around.

Arsenal will have to be patient with their pursuit of Cancelo as they won’t get the chance to prize him to the Emirates until his loan spell with Barcelona has expired in the summer.

Perhaps the more pressing issue for Arteta in the January window will be to land a new centre forward.

Gabriel Jesus has come under fire for his lack of goal involvements this time around and the Gunners could turn towards Brentford’s Ivan Toney to solve this problem.

Despite dropping points against West Ham, Arsenal still find themselves in a strong position to challenge for the title, especially if they do well in the January window.

