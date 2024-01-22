Arsenal transfer: Arteta ‘sets sights’ on signing £64m striker as ‘main target’ over Toney, Osimhen

According to reports, Arsenal have ‘set their sights’ on signing Porto standout Evanilson, who has been identified as their new ‘main target’.

It has been consistently suggested in recent months that Arsenal are in the market for a new striker. Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen have been heavily linked with the Premier League giants of late.

Mikel Arteta and Gunners director Edu made the bold decision to pay around £65m to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea when they arguably could have done with using that money to recruit a new striker.

Arsenal‘s issues have not been helped by Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah struggling in front of goal. Together, they have just eight goals in 36 Premier League appearances this term across all competitions.

With funds pretty tight this month, Arsenal are more likely to sign a new striker in the summer and Porto star Evanilson is reportedly on their radar.

The 24-year-old has 16 goals and five assists in his 23 appearances for Porto across all competitions this season. Overall for the Portuguese giants, he has 51 goals and 19 assists in his 134 outings.

Football Transfers are reporting ‘Arsenal have set their sights on signing Evanilson as Arteta looks to boost his side’s attacking impetus for next season’.

The report adds: ‘We are told that the Gunners’ new scout Paulo Xavier has especially been brought in for his expertise in South American players and is now looking at another Brazilian to possibly lead the line for the Gunners next season, with Evenlinson being a main target.

‘Arsenal will need to pay around €75m for the striker but many inside the North London club feel that Evanilson would be well worth the money, given the bags of potential that he has.’

This report comes after Premier League legend Alan Shearer explained why he thinks Toney “could be the answer” for Arsenal.

“I still think they need a quality centre-forward to go to that next level, and go on and win the Premier League,” Shearer wrote for BBC Sport.

He added: “I thought Brentford’s Ivan Toney could be the answer, with the wide players Arsenal have got and the service they would give him, but it doesn’t look like they are going to do any business for Toney this month, or make any other major forward signings before the window closes.

“Arsenal are still creating chances and I don’t think that has ever been an issue for them but, whereas last season more players were chipping in with goals, this time the numbers are not as good from their forward players, particularly in the league.

“I don’t feel that it’s the case that, as a team, they have lost some of that attacking spark in order to improve their defensive solidity – it’s more that they are just missing the chances they are making. They are not far away and I just think that, if they were to get someone in, it might make a big difference – but that seems unlikely for now.”