Arsenal name ‘starting price’ for Tottenham, Newcastle target set for summer ‘release’

According to reports, Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is likely to be ‘released’ in the summer amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

During the 2022 summer transfer window, Nketiah penned a new contract to commit his future to Arsenal until 2027 but he has still been consistently linked with a move elsewhere in recent months.

The Englishman has slipped down the pecking order this season as he has only made ten Premier League starts. Overall, he has just five goals in his 24 league outings this term.

Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus have been criticised this season as they have struggled in front of goal and Arsenal are expected to pursue a new striker in the summer. Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Brighton’s Evan Ferguson and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen are among the players they are being linked with.

With Jesus currently ahead of Nketiah in the pecking order under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners could allow the latter to leave during this year’s summer transfer window.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal have ‘named their starting price’ for Nketiah as they ‘have it in mind to release him’ in the summer.

The Gunners are set to ‘ask for 50 million euros’ in the summer. It is suggested that ‘Newcastle United or Tottenham Hotspur have been interested to a greater or lesser extent in the 24-year-old player’.

The report adds: ‘The setting of a price of 50 million euros by Arsenal for Eddie Nketiah indicates the firmness of the club in obtaining substantial value in the event of his departure, searching the market for a guaranteed replacement’.

Spurs and Newcastle are likely to be in the market for a new striker in the summer but a move for Nketiah to the latter club presumably has more chance of happening out of the two given Arsenal’s heated rivalry with Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is another Arsenal player who could be on the move later this year.

Before this season, the England international had barely put a foot wrong for Arsenal but club chiefs still decided to sign Spanish shot-stopper David Raya from Brentford in the summer.

Raya struggled at the start of this season but he has grown into this campaign and Arsenal are expected to sign him permanently for around £27m in the summer.

This deal could spell the end of Ramsdale’s time at Arsenal and according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, Serie A giants are interested in signing him.

He tweeted: “AC Milan could make a move for Arsenal’s English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale if French goalkeeper Mike Maignan leaves at the end of the season.”

