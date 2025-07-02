According to reports, Rodrygo Goes’ exit from Real Madrid is ‘imminent’ as a ‘bid’ has been ‘launched’ for the ‘dream’ Arsenal target.

Arsenal have finally completed their first summer signing as they have landed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea in a cut-price deal worth around £5m.

The Gunners are also close to completing deals for Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard, whose respective moves to the Emirates should also be announced this week.

While Arsenal are also pursuing Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera, their priority is to overhaul their attack and a recent report claimed they have nine main targets for three positions.

The Gunners are said to be in the market for a striker, attacking midfielder and winger, with Rodrygo said to be one of their “dream” targets.

Rodrygo is an immensely talented winger, but he dropped in the pecking order at Real Madrid following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

The appointment of Xabi Alonso is yet to benefit Rodrygo as he has barely featured at this summer’s Club World Cup, only making two substitute appearances in their four matches.

On Tuesday night, journalist Ben Jacobs provided an update on Arsenal’s interest in Rodrygo and a leading alternative.

Jacobs tweeted: “Arsenal view Rodrygo as a perfect fit. Real winger will hold talks with Xabi Alonso once back from the Club World Cup to clarify his future. #AFC yet to learn if he is open to leave, but Real are prepared to sanction an exit for around €90m.

“Rodrygo viewed as the dream left-winger target, but comfortable at right-wing, a position he’s often been deployed at Real.”

He continued: “Noni Madueke is another idea on the right side, but no offer made yet to player or Chelsea. Enzo Maresca still values Madueke. However, #CFC could entertain bids of £45m+, with add-ons on top, especially if they secure another attacker.

“Eberechi Eze is a separate matter, unlinked to any of the above targets or positions, even though he can also be utilised as a left-winger.”

However, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Champions League holders PSG have ‘launched a bid’ for Rodrygo, whose exit from Real Madrid is ‘imminent’.

They have also provided an insight into Real Madrid’s demands, with PSG ‘confident’ on reaching a ‘favourable agreement’.