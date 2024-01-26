Arsenal transfer: Gunners have ‘big advantage’ for Bayern Munich’s ‘No.1 target’ with Arteta ‘talks’ underway

Arsenal have a “big advantage” over Bayern Munich in the race to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, according to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk.

The Gunners are yet to see any incomings or outgoings at the Emirates Stadium in the January transfer window with Mikel Arteta and Edu likely to leave any big deals until the summer.

One area of the side they are still looking to improve is midfield with Real Sociedad’s Zubimendi emerging as a top target for the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old, who has contributed four goals and one assist in 20 La Liga matches this term, has been consistently in the Sociedad first team for four seasons now with a number of clubs around Europe taking interest in his services.

As well as being a top target for Arsenal, Falk describes the Spain international as the “No.1 target for Bayern in front of Joao Palhinha”.

Falk wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Martin Zubimendi is the No.1 target for Bayern in front of Joao Palhinha. He has a release clause of €60m, which is why he’s so interesting. Bayern Munich are pushing for him and it’s also interesting that Xabi Alonso is with the same agency.

“Bayern executives are watching him closely as a potential coach for the Bavarian outfit. Bayern also heard that Mikel Arteta is already talking to the player. They’re both Spanish as well, which is a big advantage for Arsenal!

“Bayern were very sure that they would lead the race for Zubimendi but now that Arsenal are there, they’re afraid of the Gunners and afraid that Mikel Arteta could take this player away, which had been a planned move for the summer.”

Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee has been linked to Arsenal too with the Gunners facing criticism for not bringing in another striker to take the goal burden away from Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

There have been reports that Manchester United are leading the Gunners in the race to sign Zirkzee but Falk has provided an update on Bayern Munich’s interest.

Falk added: “Joshua Zirkzee – who is attracting interest from Arsenal and Tottenham – is already in talks with United, and Bayern are curious to see if Bologna are interested in selling him to any English club. Bayern have a clause that would allow them to get 50% of any transfer fee agreed.”