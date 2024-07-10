According to reports, Arsenal have been ‘forced to abandon moves’ for two strikers, while they could also miss out on Spain international Nico Williams.

The Gunners were always likely to be busy during this summer’s transfer window, with the addition of a striker, right-winger and centre-midfielder among their priorities.

The Premier League giants are understood to be closing in on Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, who could join the club for a fee in the region of £42m.

Arsenal are also being heavily linked with 21-year-old winger Williams, who grabbed five goals and 11 assists in his 31 La Liga appearances for Athletic Bilbao during the 2023/24 campaign.

Williams has been shining for Spain at Euro 2024, starting in all but one of their matches as they have reached the final of the tournament.

His form has not gone unnoticed as he’s been heavily linked with Premier League clubs in recent weeks. Arsenal and Liverpool are understood to be the teams most interested in signing him this summer.

A report from Caught Offside claims Williams is a ‘priority’ target for Arsenal this summer, but Spanish giants Barcelona’s ‘ace up their sleeve could see them land’ the Spain international.

The report claims ‘the threat of Barcelona looms largest’ for Arsenal.

‘Both teams will apparently meet with the player’s agents soon, and whilst the winger doesn’t appear to have made any decision about his future yet, it’s obvious to anyone watching the Euros just what a connection he has with Lamine Yamal, Barcelona’s brilliant 16-year-old, who has been playing on the opposite wing for La Roja. To enjoy playing with Yamal for club and country would be an obvious pull for Williams. ‘Moreover, CaughtOffside sources have been told that the Catalan giants are planning to sell Ansu Fati and Raphinha this summer in order to be able to afford to keep Williams in La Liga. ‘New Barcelona coach, Hansi Flick, has also been keeping a close eye on Nico Williams’ performances over the past few weeks, and is understood to have approved the transfer. All that would appear to remain from a Barca point of view is to get discussions rolling and have the player commit to them rather than Arsenal.’

Regarding Arsenal’s pursuit of a new striker, Football Insider claims they have been ‘forced’ to exit the race to sign two players.