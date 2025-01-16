Arsenal blow as Bayern Munich ‘advantage’ in hijack of ‘virtually completed’ £51m deal revealed

Arsenal have been dealt a major blow in their bid to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad as Bayern Munich’s ‘advantage’ in hijacking the deal has been revealed.

Zubimendi has been heavily linked with Premier League clubs over the past year with Arsenal initially mooted as his most likely next destination until Liverpool moved to sign him in the summer.

Liverpool’s summer priority was to sign a new No.6 and the Reds triggered his release clause but the transfer fell through when the Spain international decided to stick with his boyhood club.

Zubimendi was expected to sign an extension with Real Sociedad but he is yet to do so, and is now thought to be interested in a move to the English top flight.

Manchester City have been sniffing around but a report on Tuesday claimed Arsenal have a ‘deal virtually completed’ to sign Zubimendi in the summer.

It was claimed that Arsenal ‘will land long-term target Martin Zubimendi at the end of the season’ after the Real Sociedad midfielder had been ‘courted by Mikel Arteta for over 12 months and talks over a summer move are now at an advanced stage with sources indicating the deal is virtually completed.’

Arsenal would prefer to sign Zubimendi now but would be happy to secure a summer deal amid reports that Bayern have also entered the ‘race’ to sign the 25-year-old.

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany ‘has identified Zubimendi as the ideal candidate to strengthen his midfield’ and although Arsenal previously looked sure to secure his signing, ‘Bayern’s entry into the scene changes the rules of the game’.

The report also detailed the ‘advantage’ Bayern have in the battle to sign Zubimendi:

‘Bayern’s advantage lies in its financial muscle and in the solidity of its sporting project. The Bavarians can not only assume the clause without problems, but they also offer Zubimendi the possibility of being part of one of the most successful teams in Europe, with constant aspirations to win the Champions League. ‘Martin Zubimendi’s future seems to be moving further and further away from San Sebastian. The great unknown now is whether it will be Arsenal or Bayern Munich that manages to convince the player and disburse the 60 million necessary to take one of the most promising midfielders in European football.’

A more pressing need for Arsenal is the signing of attacking reinforcements, with Gabriel Jesus joining Bukayo Saka on the sidelines after tearing his ACL against Manchester United.

A report claims the Gunners are ready to hijack United’s move for Viktor Gyokeres, while it’s also claimed Arteta is a big admirer of Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.

Asked by Rio Ferdinand after the North London derby if Arsenal are now looking to sign a striker to replace Jesus, Mikel Arteta replied: “Yes, for sure.

“Because we lost two players, big players, Bukayo [Saka], who can be out for up to three months, that’s a long time, and Gabby, who is going to be out for a long, long, long time.”