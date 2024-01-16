Arsenal transfer blow: La Liga club has ‘no intention’ to sell 12-goal striker after ‘surprising’ admission

Getafe are adamant star striker Borja Mayoral will not leave the club this month amidst links to Arsenal, according to reports in Spain.

Last week, Mayoral emerged as a surprise target for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta searches for a new striker.

He has scored an impressive 12 goals in 19 La Liga appearances this season with Getafe currently 10th in the Spanish top flight.

The 26-year-old seems likely to stay put this month, admitting the transfer rumours caught himself by surprise.

“It’s news that has surprised me too,” Mayoral told Spanish outlet AS.

“I haven’t spoken to the club or my agent. I’m very focused on Getafe on a day-to-day basis.”

The same outlet has reported that Getafe ‘have no intention’ of selling their top scorer in the winter transfer window.

Getafe – who are ‘dreaming big this season’ – have told the player he is ‘not for sale’ and ‘will not hear any offers this month’.

Mayoral is content at his current club as he dreams of going to Euro 2024 with Spain. He is currently uncapped at senior international level after scoring 16 goals for the Under-21s.

The report says moving to a new league ‘does not seem like a successful strategy to be called up’ for this summer’s tournament.

It could be a ‘different story’ in the summer transfer window, however.

Getafe are likely to encounter ‘salary problems’ at the end of the season and selling Mayoral for at least €20million could help alleviate the pressure.

A January switch remains ruled out, and Arsenal are unlikely to land a better striker than Gabriel Jesus.

Arteta is keen on signing Brentford No. 9 Ivan Toney, with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen also on his wishlist.

A January move for either is pretty unlikely as things stand.

The Gunners have been poor in front of goal this term and fans are losing patience with Gabriel Jesus – who joined the club from Manchester City for £45million in the summer of 2022.

Jesus offers a lot to Arsenal as a whole but lacks a cutting edge in front of goal, which could cost Arteta’s side in the Premier League and Champions League this season.

His back-up, Eddie Nketiah, is also struggling this term and could be sold to fund the signing of a new striker.

