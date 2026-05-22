Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez is yearning for a move to La Liga giants Barcelona this summer in a transfer blow to Arsenal, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking to improve their squad in the summer transfer window after being boosted by their success in the Premier League and Champions League.

Arsenal will be one of the best places to go for players after Mikel Arteta’s side were crowned Premier League champions on Tuesday after Manchester City could only draw away at Bournemouth.

The Gunners still have a chance of winning the Champions League too as they face Paris Saint-Germain in the final on May 30 in Budapest.

Arsenal have been solid defensively this season and offered enough going forward – but attack is reportedly the main position that they will look to improve in the summer.

The summer signings of Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze in forward areas did enough to get them over the line in the Premier League but it is thought more is required to take them to the next level.

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Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez has been earmarked as their top target this summer with rumours earlier this week that a move to Barcelona would not be possible until 2027.

However, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have been hit by a big transfer blow with Italian journalist Matteo Moretto insisting that Alvarez has sent a clear message ahead of the summer: “If I leave Atletico Madrid, it will only be to Barcelona.”

Speaking to Catalunya Radio, Moretto added that Barcelona are now planning to accelerate their interest in the Argentina international – but are unlikely to enter a bidding war, due to the club’s finances.

🔵🔴 “Julián Álvarez diu a tothom que si canvia d’equip, ell prefereix el Barça perquè es vol quedar jugant a Espanya”. Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto), periodista expert en “mercato”.#Fanzone3Cat ▶ https://t.co/20nWEWdNPR pic.twitter.com/fWvNtk9EpM — 3Cat (@som3cat) May 21, 2026

Aliadiere: Alvarez would be a ‘great fit’ at Arsenal

Former Arsenal striker Jeremie Aliadiere insists Alvarez is exactly the type of player that the Gunners should be looking to target in the summer transfer window.

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Aliadiere told Aceodds.com: “Alvarez will be a great fit because he is that player, but can also play as a nine. He will go and press with a Martin Ødegaard next to him.

“I want to see great players at the club, and he’s a top player and proven when he won the World Cup.”

When asked about the rumours linking Alvarez with a move in the summer, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone recently said: “I’m not inside Julian Alvarez’s head.

“It’s normal that an extraordinary player like Julian Alvarez is wanted by Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona.

“It’s normal because he’s very good.”