Arsenal transfer blow with Leipzig to break Sesko ‘gentleman’s agreement’ amid ‘bidding war’ desire

According to reports, RB Leipzig are prepared to break their ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Arsenal and Chelsea target Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko is on the radar of several elite European clubs as he’s emerged as one of the best young strikers in Europe.

Arsenal made him their top target in the summer but they missed out as the 21-year-old decided to extend his RB Leipzig contract until 2029.

Despite this, the Slovenia international is expected to leave RB Leipzig this summer as will new long-term contract purely acts to retain his value.

Sesko has 15 goals and four assists in his 30 appearances this season and he remains on Arsenal’s radar heading into the summer.

The Gunners could be rueing their decision not to sign an alternative for Sesko in the summer or January as injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz leave head coach Mikel Arteta without a natural centre-forward for the remainder of this season.

This is expected to further damage Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes as they trail table-toppers Liverpool.

It remains to be seen how Arteta will replace Havertz during the run-in, but he will inevitably look at Sesko as an option in the summer.

It’s previously been reported that Sesko has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Leipzig, allowing him to leave this summer for around 70 million euros.

However, a new report from German outlet SportBILD claims Leipzig are willing to break this clause as they are keen on a ‘bidding war’.

It is also noted that there are five clubs in the race to sign Sesko. The report explains.

‘Arsenal FC had Benjamin Sesko (21) on their list in the winter. English media wrote that RB Leipzig was demanding 130 million euros. In reality, no request was made concrete. ‘They could still end after the season. When Sesko extended his contract (until 2029), a gentleman’s agreement stipulated that he could leave during the summer break for 70 million euros. ‘But since this is not a fixed exit clause, the Saxons are hoping for a bidding war between several interested parties and a transfer fee of around 100 million euros! ‘Arsenal is still considered the hottest contender for the Slovenian. AC Milan has sounded out him out. He is on Bayern’s list. But Chelsea and Real Madrid have also been keeping a close eye on Sesko recently.’

